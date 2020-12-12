This week on The Sound Kitchen, there’s the answer to the question about the Highest Wave Surfed this season. You’ll hear about the Jewish festival of Hannukah, and Christmas preparations on Ollia’s “Happy Moment”. There’s some great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

It's time to think about your New Year’s Resolutions and get them in to The Sound Kitchen! You can hear all about your fellow listeners good intentions for 2021 on 2 January, so don’t delay! Send your New Year’s Resolutions to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

During the French lockdown to fight the Coronavirus last spring, we were constrained to stop broadcasting Paris Live, our afternoon news broadcast.

In the meanwhile, we are focusing on our digital presence, and making our website the best! You can read breaking news articles on our site, as well as in-depth analysis of current affairs, both in France and across the globe.

We are also developing new and exciting podcasts for you. Laura Angela Bagnetto has just created a weekly program, Africa Calling - which is really good (of course, from our United Nations award-winning journalist!), and more are on the way!

Welcome to our new RFI Listeners Club members: all from Bangladesh! Tahtiha Saleh and Tasneem Saleh are from Nilphamari, and Sharifa Akter Panna is from Kishoreganj.

So glad you have joined us, Tahtiha, Tasneem, and Sharifa!

This week’s quiz: On 7 November, I asked you a question about “riding the waves” – yes, surfing. I asked you to write in with the name of the woman who rode the biggest wave surfed by anyone during the 2019-2020 winter season – which was a first for women in professional surfing.

This young woman won not just for the biggest wave ever ridden by a woman, she won for the biggest wave surfed by anyone during the 2019-2020 winter season, in the Nazaré Tow Challenge, in Portugal. The Nazaré Tow Challenge is the competition the Guinness Book of World Records uses to evaluate the “Highest Wave Surfed” record.

My question to you was: what is this woman’s name, what is her nationality, and how high was that wave? Who is this woman who made the Guinness Book of World Records for “Largest Wave Surfed in 2020”?

The answer is: 33-year-old Brazilian Maya Gabeira. The wave she surfed was 22.4 meters (73.5 feet) high! Type “Maya Gabeira” in the browser of your computer and you can surely find a video of her amazing ride. The last world record was 21.3 meters, surfed by Hawaiian Kai Lenny.

The winners are: Ras Franz Manko Ngogo, the president of the RFI Kemogemba Club in Tarime, Mara, Tanzania, and RFI Listeners Club member Zenon Teles, the president of the Christian – Marxist – Leninist - Maoist Association of Listening DX-ers in Goa, India. Rounding out the list of lucky winners this week are Malik Momin Raza Khokhar from Muzaffargarh, Pakistan; Abu Saleh from Rangpur, Bangladesh, and Miss Arundhati Mukherjee from Barrackpore in West Bengal, India.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Dreidel Song” by Samuel Goldfarb and Samuel Schlomo Grossman, performed instrumentally by Chris Alfano, clarinet, and Katie Legere, bassoon, and then vocally by Erran and Sacha Baron Cohen; “Surfs Up” by Henrik Andersson; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; the theme from the animated series Peanuts, written by Vince Guaraldi and performed by the Vince Guaraldi Trio, and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas", by Hugh Martin and Ralph Blaine, performed by pianist Joey DeFrancesco.

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 11 January to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 16 January podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here

