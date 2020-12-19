This week on The Sound Kitchen, there’s the answer to the question about the soon-to-be U-S First Lady, Dr Jill Biden. You’ll hear about Goa’s Independence Day, there’s listener news, Ollia’s “Happy Moment”, some great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Welcome to our new RFI Listeners Club members: Goutam Mandal from Bankura, West Bengal, India; Nizamuddin Sheik, who’s a member of the Family Radio Listeners Club in Murshidabad, also in West Bengal, India, and Kamal Hossain, who’s a member of the Independent Radio Listeners Club in Faridpur, Bangladesh.

So glad you have joined us, Goutam, Nizamuddin, and Kamal!

This week’s quiz: On 14 November, I asked you a question about Dr Jill Biden, the wife of U-S President-elect Joe Biden. Dr Biden, who has a Ph.D. in education, is a teacher. She plans to continue to teach throughout her husband’s presidency. My question to you was, what does Dr Jill Biden teach?

The answer is: English literature and writing; she is a professor at the Northern Virginia Community College.

What is a community college? The term can have different meanings in different countries: in the U-S, they’re primarily two-year publicly funded colleges and students tend to come from the local community. Many graduates from community colleges then transfer to a four-year liberal arts college or university for two to three years to complete a bachelor’s degree.

The Northern Virginia Community College, where Dr Jill Biden is a professor, is a public community college in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC. According to our friend Wikipedia, it’s the third-largest multi-campus community college in the United States, and the largest educational institution in the Commonwealth of Virginia, with over 77,000 students and more than 2500 faculty and staff members. It’s also one of the most internationally diverse colleges in the United States, with students from more than 180 countries. A “global community” college – how about that?

The winners are: Farhana Akter, who’s a member of the Online RFI DX Club in Rajshahi, Bangladesh; Bilkis Banu, who’s a member of the Shetu RFI Listeners Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh, and RFI Listeners Club members Ralf Urbanczyk from Eisleben, Germany; Samir Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata in West Bengal, India, and Alan Holder from the Isle of Wight, England.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: Folk music from Goa, India, performed by the Groovy Entertainers Trio; the second movement from Gustav Mahler’s Symphony No 1, performed by the Chicago Symphony Orchestra conducted by Claudio Abbado; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Django” by John Lewis, performed by the Modern Jazz Quartet, and “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” by Irving Berlin, sung by The Drifters.

