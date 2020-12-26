This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners: Jayantha Chakraborty from New Delhi, India; Kadia from Jamaica; Sultan Mahmud Sarker from Naogaon, Bangladesh; Michael Cunningham from Queensland, Australia; Salina Akter from Narayanganj, Bangladesh; Alan Holder from the English Isle of Wight, and Kevin Zhao, from Shanghai in the People’s Republic of China.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me atthesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Liquid Lunch” by Jan van Wieringen, Wieger Hoogendorp, Robin Veldman, Vincent DeGiorgio, and David Schreurs, sung by Caro Emerald; “Sucker” by Nicolas, Joseph & Kevin II Jonas, with Ryan Tedder, Louis Bell, Adam Feeney, and Frank Dukes, sung by The Jonas Brothers; “Let My People Go”, a traditional African American spiritual sung by Paul Robeson; “Gnid” by Tadd Dameron, performed by the Tadd Dameron & John Coltrane quartet; “Granada” by Augustin Lara, performed by tenor José Carreras with the English Chamber Orchestra conducted by Roberto Benzi, and “Je m'appelle Hélène" by Jean-François Porry and Gérard Salesses, sung by Hélène Rolles.

The quiz will be back next Saturday, 2 January, with the answer to the question about U-S Secretary of State Mike Pompeyo’s “farewell” tour. There are also your 2021 New Year’s Resolutions, so be sure and tune in!

