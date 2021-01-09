This week on The Sound Kitchen, there’s the answer to the question about Article 24 in France’s proposed “Global Security Bill”. You’ll hear the voices of several fellow listeners and their wishes for 2021, "Ollia’s Happy Moment", some great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

This week’s quiz: On 5 December, I asked you a question about a proposed piece of legislation here in France which was causing quite an uproar: the “Global Security Bill”, especially its Article 24. I asked you to write in with what is in Article 24 which caused mass demonstrations across the country.

The answer is: Article 24, as RFI English journalist Mike Woods wrote in his article “What provoked France's controversy over publishing images of police?”: “… would impose a one-year prison sentence and a 45,000 euro fine for anyone publishing images of ‘the face or any other identifying element’ of a police officer ‘with the obvious goal of inflicting physical or psychological harm’.

The measure would concern filmed or photographed images of officers ‘when these personnel act in the context of a police operation’ published ‘by any means and on any platform’ ”.

The government has promised to completely re-write the article, due to the public uproar. We’ll see what happens next.

Listener Hans Verner Lollike from Denmark wrote about the Article: "Critics say the law ‘undermines press freedom, freedom of speech and freedom to demonstrate.’"

"In light of incidences in France, the U-S, and other countries, where police brutality has been documented by filming or by photos, it is a very dangerous article. I wish that not only the police officers acting brutally be prosecuted but the bosses hidden in government- or police – buildings, who are giving the orders. They should also be held responsible."

I agree with Hans. Higher-ups are rarely held accountable, and often cover-up or dismiss the police brutality charges – especially in the U-S. France has been better about it, at least about the last one - the dreadful beating of music producer Michel Zekler, which was filmed and made public. Those policemen are being punished.

The winners are: Mahesh Jain, the president of the RFI Club Delhi in Delhi, India; Salehin An Nahiyan, a member of the Shetu RFI Listeners Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh, and RFI Listeners Club members Michael Cunningham from Brisbane, Australia; Sharifa Akter Panna from Kishoreganj, Bangladesh, and long-time faithful member Muhammad Nasyr from Katsina State, Nigeria.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: Moments Musicaux No 4, D 780, by Franz Schubert performed by Paul Lewis; the theme from “Chapeau Melon et Bottes de Cuir” by Laurie Johnson; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Amen Corner” by John Wright, performed by the John Wright Trio; “C’mon Everyone Get Happy” by Harold Arlen and Ted Koehler, sung by Judy Garland; “Schottish-Choro” from Suite Populaire Brasiliena by Heitor Villa-Lobos performed by Pablo de Guisto, and “Thank You” by Gregory Porter, sung by Gregory Porter.

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 1 February to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 6 February podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

