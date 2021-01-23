This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear the answer to the question about the young man who won this year’s Discovery Prize. There’s “Ollia’s Happy Moment”, some great music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winners' names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

It’s ePOP time!

RFI Planète Radio is sponsoring a video contest, and we want you to enter!

Planète Radio is an RFI department that gives voices to remote populations around the world. They are looking for 3-minute videos about climate change, the environment, pollution - told by the people it affects. Here’s what Planète Radio says about the competition:

“Environmental deterioration, climate change, pollution, everybody's talking about it. But amid articles, figures and expert reports, what do we really know about the feelings of the people already impacted? The video clips produced by the ePOP community in more than 50 countries allow us to hear from those who never ask for anything, yet have seen it all. Those who are already living with these changes that are deteriorating their quality of life.”

Your project should be intergenerational: get together with your grandfather, your aunt, someone older in your community and ask them how they feel about what is happening where they live, maybe in the place where they grew up. How do you feel about it? Tell us what you think, too.

For competition guidelines and more information about the different categories you can enter, click here

You can also write to us at english.service@rfi.fr if you need more help.

We’re very proud that the winner in the ePOP 2020 RFI Club category went to an English language club – Adita Prithika’s RFI Agnichiragu Phoenix Club in Tami Nadu, India. Here’s Adita’s award-winning video.

She won a trip to Paris to attend an ePOP workshop (as soon as we have Covid-19 under control!) and five ePOP turning kits (tripod, lavalier microphone, USB key, report bag, t-shirt).

Please note that you do not have to be a member of an RFI English Club to enter. Everyone is welcome!

The deadline for entries is 4 April, so time to get creative!

During the French lockdown to fight the Coronavirus last spring, we were constrained to stop broadcasting Paris Live, our afternoon news broadcast.

In the meanwhile, we are focusing on our digital presence, and making our website the best! You can read breaking news articles on our site, as well as in-depth analysis of current affairs, both in France and across the globe.

We are also developing new and exciting podcasts for you, and we are pleased to announce the birth of a brand-new podcast, Paris Perspective. Hosted and produced by veteran RFI English journalist David Coffey, Paris Perspective is a bi-weekly look, which, as David says:

" … features conversations with contemporary analysts, commentators, and icons about their personal relationship with France, the French, and how their lives have been influenced by Gallic culture. Paris Perspective includes one-on-one discussions, round table debates, and exclusive interviews with those who have a view of the world from France and about France."

Don't miss it!

We already have several very good podcasts which you can listen to right now: there is the weekly Africa Calling, The Sound Kitchen, and the bi-weekly Spotlight on France. We have a bilingual series - an old-time radio show, with actors (!) to help you learn French, called Les voisins du 12 bis. And there is the excellent International Report, too.

As you see, sound is still quite present at the RFI English service! Keep checking our website for updates on the latest from our excellent staff of journalists.

Send me your music requests! I’ll make programmes of your favourite music when I can’t be in the kitchen to cook up something new for you … write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

To listen to our features from your PC, go to our website and click on the three horizontal bars on the top right, choose Listen to RFI / Podcasts, and you’ve got ‘em! You can either listen directly or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone.

To listen to our features from your mobile phone, the three horizontal bars are on the top left. Click and choose "Podcasts”.

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is english.service@rfi.fr If you would like to donate stamps and postcards, feel free! Our address is listed below.

RFI Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department on all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me (thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr) when you write to them so that I know what is going on, too. N.B. You do not need to send her your quiz answers! Email overload!

And don't forget, there is a Facebook page just for you, the RFI English Clubs. Only members of RFI English Clubs can belong to this group page, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven’t yet asked to join the group, and you are a member of an independent, officially recognised RFI English Club, go to the Facebook link above and fill out the questionnaire!!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

There’s a Facebook page for members of the general RFI Listeners Club, too. Just click on the link and fill out the questionnaire, and you can connect with your fellow Club members around the world. Be sure you include your RFI Listeners Club membership number (most of them begin with an A, followed by a number) in the questionnaire, or I will have to click “Decline”, which I don’t like to do!

World Radio Day will be here before we know it – let’s celebrate together! Send a recording to The Sound Kitchen with your World Radio Day wishes to your fellow radio lovers. Be sure you include your name and where you live. This year, more than ever, we really need to hear each other’s voices and feel connected to each other.

Record your message on your phone, and send the sound file to me as an attachment in an email to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Remember, get under a blanket to record – it will make all the difference in the quality of the sound. Erwan and I will cook up a lovely show for World Radio Day on 13 February with your voices. We’ll need time – you need to get your recordings to me as soon as possible – the deadline is Friday 5 February.

Welcome to our new RFI Listeners Club members, both from Bangladesh. Sukur Mahmud is from Mymensingh, and Safayet Hosen Hannan is from Sunamganj. Safayet is a member of the International Listeners Club in Sunamaganj.

So glad you have joined us, Sukur and Safayet!

You too can be a member of the RFI Listeners Club – just write to me at english.service@rfi.fr and tell me you want to join, and I’ll send you a membership number. It’s that easy. When you win a Sound Kitchen quiz as an RFI Listeners Club member, you receive a premium prize.

This week’s quiz: On 19 December, I asked you a question about RFI’s annual African music award, the Discovery Prize. Founded in 1981, it’s devoted to promoting emerging musicians across the African continent. This year’s winner had just been announced: Young Ace Wayé from the Republic of Congo.

Ollia Horton – our “Happy Moment” specialist - wrote an article for you about it: “Young rap star from Congo wins the 2020 RFI Africa music awards”.

I asked you to answer this question from Ollia’s article: which two awards from Beat Street did Young Ace Wayé already win?

The answer is: Young Ace Wayé won Best New Male Talent in the Beat Street Awards 2016; the next year, he released a mixtape called Kontrol, which won him the Urban Mixtape Beat Street Award in 2017.

The RFI Discovery Prize is pretty generous: Young Ace Wayé won 10,000 euros in prize money, as well as help setting up an African tour, plus a concert in Paris. RFI and its partners - the Institut français, Organisation Internationale de la francophonie, Sacem and Ubiznews - also offer career mentoring to the competition winner.

The winners are: RFI Listeners Club members Mr Kanwar Sandhu from British Columbia, Canada; Mr Samir Mukhopadhyay from West Bengal, India, and a brand new RFI Listeners Club member, Shaira Hosen Mo from Kishoreganj, Bangladesh. Rounding out the list of lucky winners this week is Malik Allah Bachaya Khokhar, who is a member of the Sungat Radio Listeners Club in Muzafargarh, Pakistan, and Ms Siza Dhungana from Kathmandu, Nepal.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “What a Difference a Day Makes” by Maria Grever, performed by the Eddie Higgins Trio; “Koya Blues” by Abou Diarra, performed by the composer; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “There Will Never Be Another You” by Harry Warren and Mack Gordon, performed by Stan Getz and his ensemble; “Mbok’oyo” by Young Ace Wayé, performed by the composer and friends, and “Happy” by Pharrell Williams.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 15 February to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 20 February podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here

