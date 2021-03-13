This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the corruption charges against Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. There’s “On This Day”, listener news, The Sound Kitchen Mailbag, and lots of great music – all that, and the new quiz question too! Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Advertising

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winners' names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

Do you remember The Sound Kitchen Listeners Cookbook we published a couple of years ago, filled with your recipes? I have good news: our Communications Department has decided to re-print the original, and add some new recipes – from you, of course! So cooks, get your recipes to me, and quickly – we must “strike while the iron is hot”! Include a photograph of yourself, just in case we can include them this time around. Send your recipes to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr - don’t put it off!

It’s ePOP time!

RFI Planète Radio is sponsoring a video contest, and we want you to enter!

Planète Radio is an RFI department that gives voices to remote populations around the world. They are looking for 3-minute videos about climate change, the environment, pollution - told by the people it affects. Here’s what Planète Radio says about the competition:

“Environmental deterioration, climate change, pollution, everybody's talking about it. But amid articles, figures and expert reports, what do we really know about the feelings of the people already impacted? The video clips produced by the ePOP community in more than 50 countries allow us to hear from those who never ask for anything, yet have seen it all. Those who are already living with these changes that are deteriorating their quality of life.”

Your project should be intergenerational: get together with your grandfather, your aunt, someone older in your community and ask them how they feel about what is happening where they live, maybe in the place where they grew up. How do you feel about it? Tell us what you think, too.

For competition guidelines and more information about the different categories you can enter, click here

You can also write to us at english.service@rfi.fr if you need more help.

We’re very proud that the winner in the ePOP 2020 RFI Club category went to an English language club – Adita Prithika’s RFI Agnichiragu Phoenix Club in Tami Nadu, India. Here’s Adita’s award-winning video.

She won a trip to Paris to attend an ePOP workshop (as soon as we have Covid-19 under control!) and five ePOP turning kits (tripod, lavalier microphone, USB key, report bag, t-shirt).

Please note that you do not have to be a member of an RFI English Club to enter. Everyone is welcome!

The deadline for entries is 4 April, so time to get creative!

During the French lockdown to fight the Coronavirus last spring, we were constrained to stop broadcasting Paris Live, our afternoon news broadcast.

In the meanwhile, we are focusing on our digital presence, and making our website the best! You can read breaking news articles on our site, as well as in-depth analysis of current affairs, both in France and across the globe.

We are also developing new and exciting podcasts for you. There’s Paris Perspective, Africa Calling, Spotlight on France, and of course, The Sound Kitchen. We have a bilingual series - an old-time radio show, with actors (!) to help you learn French, called Les voisins du 12 bis. And there is the excellent International Report, too.

As you see, sound is still quite present at the RFI English service! Keep checking our website for updates on the latest from our excellent staff of journalists.

Send me your music requests! I’ll make programmes of your favourite music when I can’t be in the kitchen to cook up something new for you … write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

To listen to our features from your PC, go to our website and click on the three horizontal bars on the top right, choose Listen to RFI / Podcasts, and you’ve got ‘em! You can either listen directly or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone.

To listen to our features from your mobile phone, slide through the tabs just under the lead article (the first tab is “Headline News”) until you see “Podcasts”, and choose your show.

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is english.service@rfi.fr If you would like to donate stamps and postcards, feel free! Our address is listed below.

RFI Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department on all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me (thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr) when you write to them so that I know what is going on, too. N.B. You do not need to send her your quiz answers! Email overload!

And don't forget, there is a Facebook page just for you, the RFI English Clubs. Only members of RFI English Clubs can belong to this group page, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven’t yet asked to join the group, and you are a member of an independent, officially recognised RFI English Club, go to the Facebook link above and fill out the questionnaire!!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

There’s a Facebook page for members of the general RFI Listeners Club, too. Just click on the link and fill out the questionnaire, and you can connect with your fellow Club members around the world. Be sure you include your RFI Listeners Club membership number (most of them begin with an A, followed by a number) in the questionnaire, or I will have to click “Decline”, which I don’t like to do!

Welcome to our new RFI Listeners Club members! From Bangladesh, there’s Shaon Hossain (Rajbari); Saleh Likhon (Nilphamari); Talek Hosen (Sunamganj), and two new members from Dhaka: Ataur Rahman and Rashed Ahmed. From Lahore, Pakistan, there’s Shahzad Azeemi, and from Galway, Republic of Ireland, Nkikita Wally.

So glad you have joined us Shaon, Saleh, Talek, Ataur, Rashed, Shahzad, and Nkikita!

This week’s quiz: On 13 February, I asked you a question about Israel's Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu. On 8 February he appeared in court to enter his not guilty plea against three counts of corruption.

My question to you was: what are the exact allegations against Benjamin Netanyahu? What did he allegedly do, in each case?

The answer is: In Case 1000, Netanyahu is accused of receiving gifts including luxury cigars, champagne, and jewellery from wealthy individuals, estimated to be worth more than 213,000 USD, in exchange for financial or personal favours.

Case 2000 concerns allegations that Netanyahu sought a deal with the owner of the Yediot Aharonot newspaper, which would have seen it give him more favourable coverage.

In exchange, Netanyahu allegedly raised the possibility of pushing for legislation to limit the circulation of Israel Hayom, a free newspaper that is the main rival to Yediot.

The third charge, known as Case 4000, is considered the most serious. It also relates to alleged attempts to seek positive media coverage through favours.

Netanyahu is alleged to have negotiated with Shaul Elovitch, the controlling shareholder of the Israeli telecommunications giant Bezeq, to get positive coverage on his Walla! news site, in exchange for policies benefiting Bezeq.

If convicted, Netanyahu faces several years in prison – although a verdict is not expected for several months, if not years.

The winners are: Mr Shahin Sultan, from the Shetu RFI Listeners Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh; Dr Deepa Bain from the RFI Pariwer Bandhu SWL Club in Chhattisgarh, India;Mr Ferhat Bezazel, the president of the RFI Butterflies Club Ain Kechera in West Skikda, Algeria; RFI Listeners Club member Jannatul Ferdoush Lameya from Dhaka,Bangladesh, and listener Aslam, a member of the Friends Radio Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Baby Elephant Walk” by Henry Mancini, performed by Henry Mancini and the Mancini Orchestra; “Hafinjan” - a traditional Israeli folk song - performed by accordionist Murathan; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “DP, HM, JMD, MF, CMcG” by Nana Tsiboe, performed by Nana Tsiboe and his ensemble, and “Humito de Copal” by Lila Downs, performed by Lila Downs and her ensemble

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 5 April to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 10 April podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe