This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the new head of the international rights watchdog, Amnesty International. There’s a bit of history on celebrating May Day, Ollia’s “Happy Moment”, and music chosen by The Sound Kitchen’s producing engineer, musician Erwan Rome. All that, and the new quiz question too! Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

This week’s quiz: On 3 April, I asked you a question about the new secretary-general for the global rights watchdog, Amnesty International. I asked you to send in the name of the new chief, as well as her title in her former job at the United Nations, and to tell me which high-profile investigation she led at the UN.

The answer is: Agnès Callamard. As RFI English reporter Michael Fitzpatrick wrote in his article “French human rights specialist takes the helm at Amnesty International”:

“Callamard's lengthy career has seen her lead human rights investigations in more than 30 countries and her work has been published extensively.

She had held the role of director of the Global Freedom of Expression initiative at Columbia University since 2013.

In 2017 she was appointed as the United Nations' special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary and arbitrary executions, and headed the investigation into the gruesome killing of Khashoggi.

A Saudi insider-turned-critic who wrote for The Washington Post newspaper, he was killed and dismembered inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Callamard's report, published in June 2019, concluded there was "credible evidence" that top Saudi officials, including Prince Mohammed, were liable for the killing.

Last week she accused Saudi Arabia of bullying after a top official allegedly threatened her life following the probe.”

The winners are: Hari Madugula, president of the Young Stars Radio Club in Hyderabad, India, and RFI Listeners Club members Arne Timm from Harjumaa, Estonia; Badrunnesa Busra from Narayanganj, Bangladesh; Muhammad Nasyr from Katsina State, Nigeria, and Hans Verner Lollike from Hedehusene, Denmark.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “L’Internationale” by Pierre de Geyter, performed by Grup Özgürlük; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Happy” by Pharrell Williams; “Three-Four vs. Six-Eight Four-Four Ways” by Hasaan Ibn Ali, performed by the composer with the Max Roach Ensemble.

