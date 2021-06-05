This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the 12-year-old who broke the five-kilometer road run record. There’s listener news, Ollia’s “Happy Moment”, and a Father’s Day present to RFI Listeners Club member Hans Verner Lollike. All that, and the new quiz question too! Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

We have new RFI Listeners Club members to welcome: Mohammad Sakawat Hossain from Sylhet, Bangladesh, and Bidhan Chandra Sanyal from West Bengal, India.

Welcome, Mohammad! Welcome, Bidhan! So glad you have joined us!

This week’s quiz: On the 1st of May, I asked you a question about a new five-kilometer race world record for young athletes, which had just been broken by a 12-year-old from Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. The girl’s name is Emer McKee, and I asked you to tell me her record-breaking run time.

The answer is: 16 minutes and 40 seconds. According to North Belfast Harriers, one of the oldest athletics clubs in Northern Ireland, the previous record for a 5K run by a 12-year-old was 17 minutes and 16 seconds, recorded by Annabella Veltcheva in Florida in 2017.

Emer’s mother is very proud, as you can well imagine. She told the BBC: "With lockdown, Emer hasn't been able to do much training with her group, so she has been training by herself. She's so determined and so motivated. She just gets out there in all weathers. It's been keeping her going through lockdown, getting out of the house to go for a run.”

The winners are: Mr Alomgir Hossen, a member of the Shetu RFI Listeners Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh; Shahzad Shabbir, the president of the Pak France International Listeners Club in Sahiwal, Pakistan, and Muhammad Shamim S, the president of the Golden Eagles RFI Club in Keralam State, India. Also on the list of lucky winners this week is RFI Listeners Club member Ms Dipita Chakrabarty from New Delhi, India, and finally, RFI English listener Richard Wasajja from Kalungu District in beautiful Uganda.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Take the A Train” by Billy Strayhorn and Duke Ellington, performed by Duke Ellington and his orchestra; Polonaise in A-flat Major, Op.53, the "Heroic", by Frederic Chopin, performed by Vladimir Horowitz; “Sugar Foot Stomp” by Louis Armstrong and King Oliver, played by Benny Goodman and his orchestra; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Instrumental No 8” arranged by Successful Ozzie; “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and “What Color Is Love” by Terry Callier, sung by Roscoe Robinson.

This week's question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until the 28th of June to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 3rd of July podcast.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

