This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to two quizzes: the number of films waiting to be screened in France, and the names of the players in Mali’s recent “coup within a coup”. There’s listener news and letters, music chosen by The Sound Kitchen’s producing engineer, musician Erwan Rome - and of course, the new quiz question, too. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winners' names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

I am busy cooking up special shows with your musical requests, so get them in!

Send me your music requests!

Last week’s quiz (June 19th): The quiz you were to hear last week was about France’s movie theatres. I asked you on May 22nd how many films were waiting to be shown in the theatres, which had been closed for six months due to the pandemic.

The answer is: 400!

The winners are: Mrs Nafisa Khatun, the president of the RFI Mahila Shrota Sangha Club in Hariharpara, India; Miss Tina Khatun, a member of the International DX Radio Listeners Club in Murshidabad, India, and two RFI Listeners Club members: S Rakesh from Tamil Nadu, India, and Omoefe Onoriobe from Houston, Texas. Last but not least RFI English listener Ajharul Islam Tamim from Kishorganj, Bangladesh.

This week’s quiz: On May 29th I asked you a question about Mali: the interim president and prime minister had been detained on May 24th and were being held at a military camp near Bamako.

This situation was called a “coup within a coup” because there had already been a coup last August. The two men who were detained by the military last month had been leading the country in a transitional government towards elections scheduled for February of next year.

I asked you to send me the names of the two men – the interim president and the interim prime minister – who were detained. You were also to send in the name of the colonel who is in charge of the military junta, and who was serving as the interim vice-president up until the “coup within a coup”.

The answer is: The former interim president’s name is Bah Ndaw. The former interim prime minister’s name is Moctar Ouane. The name of the head of the military junta, who was at that time serving as the interim government’s vice-president, is Colonel Assimi Goita.

Both Ndaw and Ouane have resigned and Mali’s constitutional court has named Goita as the transitional president.

The winners are all members of the Radio Zeater Club: Warie Porbeni, the founder and president of the club, who lives in Barcelona, Spain; Mr Joe Ossy, also from Barcelona; Dr Joan Cartwright from Boynton Beach, Florida; Pastor Keji Hamilton from Lagos, Nigeria, and Mr Jimmy Johnson, also from Lagos.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Out of Nowhere” by Johnny Green and Edward Heyman, performed by Django Reinhardt and Stéphane Grappelli; traditional kora music from Mali performed by Mamadou Diabaté; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Square One” composed by Alexa Tarantino and performed by the Diva Jazz Orchestra, and "Que Llegue el Domingo", sung by Estrella Morente.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

