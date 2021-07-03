This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the quiz about Paris’ “low-traffic zone” policy. Listener Hans Verner Lollike from Denmark shares two of the unique moments in his life, there’s Ollia Horton’s “Happy Moment”, music chosen by The Sound Kitchen’s producing engineer, musician Erwan Rome - and of course, the new quiz question, too. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Advertising

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winners' names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

I am busy cooking up special shows with your musical requests, so get them in! Send your musical requests to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Tell us why you like the piece of music, too – it makes it more interesting for us all!

Be sure you check out our wonderful podcasts!

In addition to the breaking news articles on our site, rfienglish.com, with in-depth analysis of current affairs in France and across the globe, we have several podcasts which will leave you hungry for more.

There’s Paris Perspective, Africa Calling, Spotlight on France, and of course, The Sound Kitchen. We have a bilingual series - an old-time radio show, with actors (!) to help you learn French, called Les voisins du 12 bis. And there is the excellent International Report, too.

As you see, sound is still quite present at the RFI English service! Keep checking our website for updates on the latest from our excellent staff of journalists.

Send me your music requests! I’ll make programmes of your favourite music when I can’t be in the kitchen to cook up something new for you … write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

To listen to our features from your PC, go to our website and click on the three horizontal bars on the top right, choose Listen to RFI / Podcasts, and you’ve got ‘em! You can either listen directly or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone.

To listen to our features from your mobile phone, slide through the tabs just under the lead article (the first tab is “Headline News”) until you see “Podcasts”, and choose your show.

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is english.service@rfi.fr If you would like to donate stamps and postcards, feel free! Our address is listed below.

RFI Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department in all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me (thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr) when you write to them so that I know what is going on, too. N.B. You do not need to send her your quiz answers! Email overload!

And don't forget, there is a Facebook page just for you, the RFI English Clubs. Only members of RFI English Clubs can belong to this group page, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven’t yet asked to join the group, and you are a member of an independent, officially recognised RFI English Club, go to the Facebook link above and fill out the questionnaire!!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

There’s a Facebook page for members of the general RFI Listeners Club, too. Just click on the link and fill out the questionnaire, and you can connect with your fellow Club members around the world. Be sure you include your RFI Listeners Club membership number (most of them begin with an A, followed by a number) in the questionnaire, or I will have to click “Decline”, which I don’t like to do!

This week’s quiz: On the 5th of June, I asked you about a Parisian project that had just come into effect, the “low traffic zone” policy. High-polluting diesel vehicles more than 15 years old are now banned from entering the Paris region on weekdays between 8 am and 8 pm. This is part of a series of efforts to enforce a low emissions zone around the French capital.

I asked you to write in and tell me in which districts of Paris these high-polluting vehicles will be banned.

The answer is: four central arrondissements, or districts, including the two islands on the Seine River – one of which is home to Notre-Dame Cathedral. The zone would also include the medieval Marais quarter, the Louvre Museum, and a large part of the historic Left Bank.

The winners are: Naved Raiyan, the president of the RFI Fan Club in Murshidabad, India, and Ferhat Bezazel, the president of the RFI Butterflies Club Ain Kechera in West Skikda, Algeria. Rounding out the list of lucky winners this week are RFI Listener Club members Riaz Hussain from District Chiniot, Pakistan; Kanwar Sandhu from British Columbia in Canada, and Ilyas Fachri from Pekanbaru, Indonesia.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Allegro vivace” from the Piano Sonata No 2 in A major by Ludwig van Beethoven, performed by Vladimir Ashkenazy; the main theme and first victim music from the movie Jaws, written by John Williams and performed by the composer conducting the City of Prague Philharmonic Orchestra; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and “Tiribu”, written and performed by Mamady Keïta.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until July 19th to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the July 24th podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe