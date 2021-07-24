This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the quiz about France’s second round of regional elections. You’ll hear about Simon Bolivar Day and the Carnival of Awussu, the Tunisian hot-weather festival. There’s music chosen by The Sound Kitchen’s producing engineer, musician Erwan Rome, and of course, the new quiz question, too. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

We have a new RFI Listeners Club member to welcome: Peter Jones, who hails from West Sussex in Britain.

Welcome, Peter! So glad you have joined us!

This week’s quiz: On the 3rd of July, I asked you a question about France’s second round of regional elections, which were held on the 27th of June. Not many French voted, and I asked you to send in the percentage of French voters estimated to have stayed away from the polls.

The answer is: A whopping 66 percent. Not very good, is it?

The winners are: Ferhat Bezazel, the president of the RFI Butterflies Club Ain Kechera in Ain Kechera, Algeria; Mahesh Jain, the president of the RFI Club Delhi in Delhi, India, and Siddhartha Bhattacharjee, the coordinator of the RFI Chaitak Listeners Club in Medinipur, India. Rounding out the list of winners this week are RFI Listeners Club members Hans Verner Lollike from Hedehusene, Denmark, and Biswanath Mandal from Murshidabad in West Bengal, India.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Caballo Viejo” by Simón Díaz, performed by the composer and his ensemble; traditional music from Tunisia; “Dynamite Bugaloo” by Gilles Douied and Jacques Mercier; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Entre dos Aguas” by José Torregrosa Alcaraz and Francisco Sánchez Gómez, performed by Paco De Lucía and his ensemble, and the medley: “La bobine / Entre-deux / Les vignerons” by E. Elsener and P. Bouffard, performed by La Chavannée Cotillon.

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until the 30th of August to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the September 4th podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

