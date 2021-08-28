This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the quiz about the first woman to win the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. You’ll hear about Pakistan’s “Ten Billion Tree Tsunami” initiative, as well as music chosen by The Sound Kitchen’s sound engineer, musician Erwan Rome. Of course, there’s the new quiz question, too. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

We have a new RFI Listeners Club member to welcome: Rifat Jamil Eusufzai from Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Welcome, Rifat! So glad you have joined us!

This week’s quiz: On the 17th of July, I asked you a question about the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, which my colleague Ollia Horton covered for you in her daily “Postcard from Cannes” articles.

In her Postcard No 8, Ollia wrote about gender equality at the festival, which is not exactly glorious.

At Cannes, there has never been a woman at the head of the jury, and – when Ollia wrote her article - only one woman director had ever won the Palme d’Or, the Golden Palm, Cannes’ highest honor. And that was your question: you were to send me the name of – until this year – the only woman director who won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, as well as the name of her film and the year she won.

The answer is: New Zealander Jane Campion, for her film The Piano, in 1993. Did you see it? It starred Holly Hunter, Harvey Keitel, Sam Neill, and Anna Paquin, and was set in the mid-19th century. It is about a psychologically mute Scottish woman who travels to a remote part of New Zealand with her young daughter after her arranged marriage to a frontiersman, and it is a rude frontier – and he’s not exactly a loving husband, either. Holly Hunter’s character, Ada McGrath, is a pianist and brings her piano with her from Scotland, but her husband refuses to bring the piano to his house and leaves it on the beach. Not a very good start for the relationship, and of course, it only gets worse. I won’t tell you more, but I will tell you it is the first and only time I have ever shouted at a movie screen in public, much to my own surprise. During a terribly dramatic moment, I spontaneously shouted “no!”, and practically stood up - my girlfriend was yanking me by the arm to sit down and “be quiet!” As you can tell, I was quite moved by the film, and I highly recommend it!

I’m not the only movie-goer who liked it … in addition to the Cannes Palme d’Or, Campion’s The Piano won three U-S Academy Awards in 1994: Best Actress for Hunter, Best Supporting Actress for Paquin, and Best Original Screenplay for Campion.

This year’s Palme d’Or at Cannes went to a woman, so now there are two. The award went to Julia Ducournau, the 37-year-old French director of Titane.

The winners are: RFI Listeners Club members Solomon Fessahahzion from Asmara, Eritrea; Michael Cunningham from Brisbane, Australia; Samir Mukhopadhyay from Kolkata, India, and Tazrin Ahmed Toma from Narayanganj, Bangladesh. Last but certainly not the least, faithful RFI English listener Miss Arundhati Mukherjee from Barrackpore, India.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Tarantella” by Gioachino Rossini, performed by the National Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Richard Bonynge; “The Heart Asks Pleasure First / The Promise” from The Piano, composed by Michael Nyman; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov, and the traditional “Cantata Tarantella”, performed by Nino Triolo.

