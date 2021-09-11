This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners Prothama Prome from Narayanganj, Bangladesh; Helmut Matt from Herbolzheim, Germany; and Shivendu Paul from Murshidabad, India.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Blue Light Yokohama” by Kyohei Tsutsumi and Jun Hashimoto, sung by Aurmi Ishida; “Grand Fantasy on Polish Airs” Op. 13 by Frederic Chopin, performed by Artur Rubinstein and the Philadelphia Orchestra conducted by Eugene Ormandy, and “Aye Tobi Shohochori” by Rabindranath Tagore, sung by Somlota.

The quiz will be back next Saturday, the 18th of September, co-hosted by Adita Prithika, the president of the RFI Agnichiragu Phoenix Club in Tamil Nadu, India – and the winner of the 2020 ePOP video competition (RFI Clubs category) sponsored by RFI’s Planète Radio department. You’ll hear the answer to the question about Zambia’s new president, and all about the IUCN World Conservation Congress in Marseille, which is where we are right now! Be sure and tune in!

