This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the neighbourhood in Brussels where the 15 November 2015 Paris terrorist attacks were planned. There’s “On This Day”, some great music from Mexico as well as “Music from Erwan” - and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

This week’s quiz: On 18 September, I asked you to refer to my colleague Michael Fitzpatrick’s article “The Paris attacks seen through the eyes of Belgian investigators”. The head of the Belgian investigation team into the November 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris ended her testimony with a plea for the world to not equate the Brussels neighborhood where the plans for the attacks were made as a “terrorist hotbed”. I asked you to send in the name of that neighborhood, or district.

The answer is: Molenbeek. It’s one of Brussels’ 19 districts.

Investigator Isabelle Panou said, and I quote from Michael’s article: “Stressing that she spoke ‘from personal experience,’ not as a sociologist or a lawyer or as a tour guide, Panou told the court that it was ‘nonsense to identify one of the 19 districts of Brussels with Islamic extremism . . . worse than ridiculous to call it 'the heart of European terrorism'.

This is a densely populated village community in which distances are measured in metres, not kilometres.

There are mosques, yes. That's normal with such a large Muslim community. There are some radical preachers, yes. But the vast majority of those who live in Molenbeek are peaceful citizens."

As a reminder, my excellent colleague RFI English journalist Michael Fitzpatrick is at the trial every day; you can read his daily articles on our homepage. They are heartbreaking and difficult, but I highly suggest you read them all.

The winners are: There are two this week from India: Radhakrishna Pillai from Kerala State and Zenon Teles for the Christian – Marxist – Leninist - Maoist Association of Listening DX-ers in Goa. There are two winners from Bangladesh as well: Juli Sarmile from Munshiganj and Maksud Alam from Chittaganj. Last but not least, there’s Richard Wasajja from Masaka, Uganda.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Dos Arbolitos” by Chucho Martinez Gil, sung by Linda, Mike, and Pete Ronstadt; “Dark Improv”, written and performed by Crystal Sawyer; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Ashley” by Celeste Ray, written and performed by Celeste Ray and the Celeste Ray ensemble, and traditional music from Papua New Guinea.

