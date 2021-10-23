This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear music written and performed by the Women in Jazz South Florida collective. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Bye Bye to the Blues” by Gustav Czik and Joan Cartwright, sung by Joan Cartwright; “Seabound” by Sunnie Paxson performed by Sunnie Paxson on the piano with her ensemble; “Differences” by Afrikkanitha, with Afrikkanitha, vocals, and her ensemble; “Move on Down the Line” by Gustav Czik and Joan Faulkner, sung by Joan Faulkner with her ensemble; “Narayana Buena Vista Social Club” by Radha Botofasina, performed by the composer; “Don’t Stop Givin’ Love” by Mimi Johnson, sung by Mimi Johnson with her ensemble, and “Sweet Return” by Joan Cartwright, performed by the Freddie Hubbard Kool Jazz All-Stars.

The CDs featured on the program can be ordered from the Women in Jazz South Florida website

