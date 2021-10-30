This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the Harkis in France. There’s a wonderful listener essay by Bhashkar Paul on the theme “My Ordinary Hero”, “Music from Erwan” - and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Advertising

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winner's names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

I am busy cooking up special shows with your musical requests, so get them in! Send your musical requests to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Tell us why you like the piece of music, too – it makes it more interesting for us all!

Be sure you check out our wonderful podcasts!

In addition to the breaking news articles on our site, rfienglish.com, with in-depth analysis of current affairs in France and across the globe, we have several podcasts which will leave you hungry for more.

There’s Paris Perspective, Africa Calling, Spotlight on France, and of course, The Sound Kitchen. We have a bilingual series - an old-time radio show, with actors (!) to help you learn French, called Les voisins du 12 bis. And there is the excellent International Report, too.

As you see, sound is still part of the RFI English service! Keep checking our website for updates on the latest from our excellent staff of journalists.

To listen to our podcasts from your PC, go to our website and click on the three horizontal bars on the top right, choose "Listen to RFI / Podcasts", and you’ve got ‘em! You can either listen directly or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone.

To listen to our podcasts from your mobile phone, slide through the tabs just under the lead article (the first tab is “Headline News”) until you see “Podcasts”, and choose your show.

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is english.service@rfi.fr If you would like to donate stamps and postcards, feel free! Our address is listed below.

Another idea for your students: my beloved music teacher from St Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, Br Gerald Muller, has been writing books for young adults in his retirement – and they are free! There is a volume of biographies of painters and musicians called Gentle Giants, and an excellent biography of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. They are also a good way to help you improve your English - that’s how I worked on my French, reading books which were meant for young readers – and I guarantee you, it’s a good method for improving your language skills. To get Br. Gerald’s free books, click here.

RFI Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department in all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me (thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr) when you write to her so that I know what is going on, too. N.B.: You do not need to send her your quiz answers! Email overload!

And don't forget, there is a Facebook page just for you, the RFI English Clubs. Only members of RFI English Clubs can belong to this group page, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven’t yet asked to join the group, and you are a member of an independent, officially recognised RFI English Club, go to the Facebook link above and fill out the questionnaire!!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

There’s a Facebook page for members of the general RFI Listeners Club, too. Just click on the link and fill out the questionnaire, and you can connect with your fellow Club members around the world. Be sure you include your RFI Listeners Club membership number (most of them begin with an A, followed by a number) in the questionnaire, or I will have to click “Decline”, which I don’t like to do!

This week’s quiz: On 25 September, I asked you a question about the Harkis – the native Muslim Algerians who served as auxiliaries in the French Army during the Algerian War of Independence (1954 – 1962). Up to 200,000 Harkis fought for the French colonial power during the war, but only 42,000 Harkis were allowed to come to France and only some of those with their wives and children. Those left behind were brutally massacred by the Free Algerian military forces.

Amongst the Harkis who were allowed to come to France, the French government initially refused to recognise their right to stay in the country. The Harkis were interned in remote detainee camps and victimized by endemic racism.

Today, the 400,000-strong Harki community is one of France’s poorest and most disadvantaged, with unemployment more than four times the national average.

It took until 2014 for the Harkis to be recognized by the French government. I asked you to send in the name of the French president who established 25 September as the “Day of National Recognition for the Harkis”, and I gave you a hint: it was the same president who acknowledged France’s collaboration with Germany during World War Two in the exportation of French Jews to the death camps – something which the French government had denied until this very same president.

The answer is: Jacques Chirac. Chirac said in his speech in 2014: “France has not given the Harkis the place they were due, and today their wounds remain sore. It is time, it is high time, for the nation - and it is its moral duty - to recognise their sacrifice and their dignity."

The winners are: Dr. Deepa Bain, who’s a member of the RFI Pariwer Bandhu SWL Club in Chhattisgarh, India, and RFI Listeners Club members Fr. Stephen Wara from Bamenda, Cameroon and Samuel Francis from St Catherine, Jamaica. Rounding out the list are RFI English listeners Abu Saleh from Rangpur, Bangladesh and Miss Dai Yun, from Maanshan City, China.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “We Shall Overcome” by Pete Seeger, performed by the MLK Ensemble and the Mama Foundation; “Symphony Bakhta”, based on a poem by Abdelkader El Khaldi which was set to music by Blaoui Houari. This orchestral version was performed by the Algerian National Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Zahia Ziouani; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Quodlibet” and “Aria” from the Goldberg Variations by Johann Sebastian Bach, arranged for jazz piano and orchestra by Terje Tønnesen and Bugge Wesseltoft, Bugge Wesseltoft on the piano, with the Norwegian Chamber Orchestra; “ ‘Round Midnight” by Thelonius Monk and Cootie Williams, performed by Emmet Cohen on the piano and Joel Ross on the vibraphone.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 15 November to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 20 November podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or to form your own official RFI Club, click here

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe