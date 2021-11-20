This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the theme for this year’s Panafrican Film Festival of Ouagadougou. There’s “On This Day”, “Music from Erwan”, The Sound Kitchen mailbag, lots of good music - and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

This week’s quiz: On 30 October, I asked you a question about Fespaco – the Festival Panafricain du Cinéma de Ouagadougou (Panafrican Film Festival of Ouagadougou). Fespaco is held every two years in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. This year’s festival was held eight months later than usual, due to Covid restrictions.

RFI English journalist Laura Angela Bagnetto was there, and I asked you to re-read her final article about the festival: “Somalia’s ‘Gravedigger’s Wife’ grabs top prize as best film, music at Fespaco”, and to send in the answer to this question: what was the theme for this year’s Panafrican Film Festival of Ouagadougou?

The answer is: “New looks, new challenges”. As Laura Angela wrote in her article: “a telling theme given that this year’s festival was pushed back eight months due to Covid-19. The judges selected the best feature-length film from a list of seventeen offerings from 15 different African countries, including two from Egypt.”

The winners are: Kolimuddin SK, who’s a member of the RFI International DX Radio Listeners Club in Murshidabad, India. There are two RFI Listeners Club members on the list of lucky winners this week: Urbe Islam from Narayanganj, Bangladesh, and Zenon Teles from the Christian – Marxist – Leninist - Maoist Association of Listening DX-ers in Goa, India. Last but not least, RFI English listeners Bushra Nawaz - a member of the Sungat Radio Listeners Club in Muzaffargarh, Pakistan - and Bernard Egbe from Abuja, Nigeria.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Lullaby” by Antonin Dvořák, performed by Julian Lloyd Webber and John Lenehan; “Mir ist so wunderbar” from Beethoven’s Fidelio, sung by Lucia Popp, Gundula Janowitz, Manfred Jungwirth, and Adolf Dallapozza, with the Vienna Staatsoper Orchestra conducted by Leonard Bernstein; music from the film “The Gravediggers Wife” by Andre Matthias; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Grand Polonaise Brillante, Op.22” by Frédéric Chopin, performed by Arthur Rubinstein with the San Francisco Symphony conducted by Enrique Jorda; Antonio Mendoza y Su Son; “Tengo Para Todas” by Faustino Oramas Osorio (“El Guayabero”), and “L’Esquinade” by André Minvielle.

This week’s question ... You'll have to listen to the show to participate. You have until 6 December to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 11 December podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address in with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

