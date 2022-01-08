This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners Jayanta Chakrabarty from New Delhi, India, Helmut Matt from Herbolzheim, Germany, and Anne Anika from Narayanganj, Bangladesh.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Petite Fleur” by Sidney Bechet, sung by Pétula Clark; “Souvenir de Herkulesbad, Walzer Op. 124” by Jakob Pazeller, performed by the Hungarian State Orchestra conducted by János Ferencsik, and “Come Rain or Come Shine” by Harold Arlen and Johnny Marker, sung by Dinah Washington.

