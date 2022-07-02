This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the three countries which have applied for membership in the European Union. There’s “On This Day”, “Ollia’s Happy Moment”, plenty of good music, and of course, the new quiz question. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winner’s names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

Erwan and I are busy cooking up special shows with your musical requests, so get them in! Send your musical requests to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Tell us why you like the piece of music, too – it makes it more interesting for us all!

This week’s quiz: In early May, French President Emmanuel Macron was in Strasbourg to address the European Commission. He presented ideas for a new European political community, which we reported on in our article “Macron advocates for creation of a 'European political community beyond the bloc”. I asked you to send me the names of the three countries, all former USSR satellite states, that want to join the European Union.

The answer is: Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.

As RFI Club member and long-time RFI English listener Vladimir Gudzenko from Moscow noted in his winning quiz entry: “The common problem in these countries is that all they are partly occupied by Russia! For Moldova, there is the self-proclaimed Republic of Transnistria, occupied by Russia. In Georgia, there are two self-proclaimed independent countries, also occupied by Russia: Abkhazia and South Ossetia. Then in Ukraine, there is the Crimea and the Donbas and Lugansk regions, also self-proclaimed independent countries.”

EU membership takes a very long time, and for these three countries, with these very particular complications, it won’t be easy …

As Macron noted: "Even if we gave them candidate status tomorrow, we all know perfectly well that the process of allowing them to join would take several years, in truth doubtless several decades."

So Macron proposed a "European political community", which would: “… allow democratic European nations ... to find a new space for political cooperation, security, cooperation in energy, transport, investment, infrastructure, the movement of people."

The winners are: Salehin An Nahiyann from the Shetu RFI Listeners Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh, and Sameen Riaz, from the RFI Listeners Club in Sheikhupura City, Pakistan.

There’s RFI English listener Pradip Basak from West Bengal, India, and RFI Listener Club members Sagor Mia – who is also the president of the “Let's go on the right path and tell the truth, radio listener club” in Kishoreganj, Bangladesh - and Vladimir Gudzenko who lives near Moscow, in Russia.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Dance of the Blessed Spirits” from the opera Orpheus and Eurydice by Christoph Willibald Gluck, performed by the Berlin Philharmonic conducted by Herbert von Karajan, with Karlheinz Zoeller, flutist; “Brazilian Breeze” by David Grisman, performed by Grisman and his quintet; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “Happy” by Pharrell Williams, and “Lugt, Schwestern” from Richard Wagner’s opera Das Rheingold, sung by Diana Newman, Annie Rosen, Lindsay Ammann, and Samuel Youn, with the Chicago Lyric Opera Orchestra conducted by Sir Andrew Davis.

This week's question ... You have to listen to the show to participate. After you've listened to the show, refer to our article "G7 aims to raise $600 billion to counter China's Belt and Road" to help you find the answer.

You have until 1 August to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 6 August podcast.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

