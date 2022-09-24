This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the difference between India and China’s investment policies on the African continent. There’s the Bonus Question, listener news and “Listeners Corner” with Michael Fitzpatrick, and “Music from Erwan”. All that, and the new quiz question, too, so click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winners' names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

Erwan and I are busy cooking up special shows with your musical requests, so get them in! Send your musical requests to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Tell us why you like the piece of music, too – it makes it more interesting for us all!

We have new RFI Listeners Club members to welcome: Javier Caleb Hernandez Trujillo from Mexico; Pranab Kumar Ray, Madhab Chandra Sagour, and Tapan Basak, all from India; Mahamudul Hasan, Hossen Abed Ali, and Abu Saleh, all from Bangladesh; Yeami Sanday John Turay from Sierre Leone; Orlando Teamah from Liberia; Vladimir Gudzenko from Russia, and from China, Ding Lu.

Welcome one and all! So glad you have joined us!

This week’s quiz: On 27 August, I asked you a question about an article written by RFI English correspondent Murali Krishnan: “India - Africa partnership gets a boost with investment conclave”.

Murali reported on an investment meeting in New Delhi that brought together several African leaders to discuss boosting commercial ties between India and African countries.

Krishnan quoted India’s Foreign minister – Subrahmanyam Jaishankar – who said that India was among the leading countries that have invested on the African continent.

As you are surely aware, China also invests heavily on the African continent. However, the investment policies are quite different – and that was your question: what exactly is the difference between China’s investment policy on the continent, and India’s?

The answer is: As Murali wrote: “Unlike China which has concentrated on creating infrastructure and extracting natural resources, India through its investments, has focused on its core competencies of human resources development, information technology, maritime security, education and health care … A senior diplomat from Nigeria told RFI: ‘Indian project construction and financing in Africa is aimed at facilitating local participation and development. Indian companies rely more on African talent and do capacity building of the local population.’”

In addition to the quiz question, there was the Bonus Question: What is your dream day off from school or work?

The winners are: RFI Listeners Club member Kanwar Sandhu from British Columbia in Canada, who is also the winner of this week’s Bonus Question; Golam Mahina, a member of the Shetu RFI Listeners Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh, and RFI English listeners Saruar Jahan Mohsin from Kishorganj, Bangladesh; Kalyani Basak, and Karuna Kanta Pal, both from West Bengal, India.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “You’ve Changed” by Carl Fischer, arranged by Laurent de Wilde and performed by the Laurent de Wilde Quartet; “Let’s Go Fly a Kite” from Mary Poppins by Richard and Robert Sherman, sung by David Tomlinson; “Raga Piloo” by Ravi Shankar, performed by the composer and Yehudi Menuhin; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “The Cakewalk” from Children’s Corner by Claude Debussy, performed by the composer, and “Angelus Novus”, written and performed by Hatis Noit.

This week’s question ... you have to listen to the show to participate. After you’ve listened to the show, refer to Sarah Elzas’ article “Sheep farmers break the mould as French lose their taste for Roquefort cheese” and/or the Spotlight on France podcast # 80 to help you with the answer.

You have until 17 October to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 22 October podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

