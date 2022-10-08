This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about Kenyan Raila Odinga’s presidential aspirations. There’s “On This Day”, the bonus question and the “Listeners Corner” with Michael Fitzpatrick, and lots of good music. All that, and the new quiz question, too, so click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

There are four new members of the Naz RFI and Internet Fan Club in Faisal Abad, Pakistan, Rasheed Naz, president. A warm welcome to Razzaq Shahid, Master Mahboob Ahamad, Sayed Shakeel Haider Bukhari, and Rashid Qamar – I look forward to hearing about all your Club’s activities with your increased membership, and of course, seeing your names on The Sound Kitchen quizzes and the bonus questions!

This week’s quiz: On 10 September, I asked you a question about an article written by RFI English journalist Zeenat Hansrod: “Kenya Supreme Court rules no foul play in 2022 elections and upholds Ruto’s win”. Kenya held their presidential poll on 9 August; William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance won 50.49 percent of the vote, narrowly defeating Raila Odinga from the Azimio party, who won 48.85 percent of the votes.

As noted in the title of Zeenat’s article, William Ruto’s victory was upheld; he was inaugurated on 13 September as the country’s fifth president.

I asked you to tell me how many times Raila Odinga has run for president of Kenya.

The answer is: five times. As he is now 77, we’ll see if he runs again. Kenya’s presidents serve for five years.

In addition to the quiz question, there was the bonus question, this week for our gentlemen listeners: What would you do if you were a woman for a week, and what would your name be?

The winners are: RFI Listeners Club member and faithful Sound Kitchen participant Jayanta Chakrabarty from New Delhi, India. Jayanta is also the winner of this week’s bonus question.

The other winners this week are RFI Listeners Club members Muhammad Nasyr from Katsina State, Nigeria; Sahadot Hossain from Kishoreganj, Bangladesh; Muhammad Shamim from Kerala State, India – Muhammad is also the president of the Golden Eagles RFI Club - and last but not least, RFI English listener Sajjad Hossain from Joypurhat, Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Because I did not conform” from Danses Grecques by Mikis Theodorakis, performed by the Maurice Béjart Ballet of XX century ensemble; Kenya’s National Anthem, composed by Thomas Johnson Kuto Kalume; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “The Cakewalk” from Children’s Corner by Claude Debussy, performed by the composer, and “High Step” by Pepper Adams, performed by the Pepper Adams ensemble.

