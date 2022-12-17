This week on The Sound Kitchen, a special treat: RFI English listeners’ musical requests. Just click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Advertising

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear musical requests from your fellow listeners Alan Holder from the Isle of Wight in the UK, Prithwiraj Purkayastha from Assam, India, and Heimer Sia from the Philippines.

Be sure you send in your music requests! Write to me, Susan Owensby, at thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” by Frank Loesser, sung by Nancy Wilson; “Elizabethan Serenade” by Ronald Binge, performed by the Slovak Radio Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Ernest Tomlinson; “Manush Bhojo, Manush Pujore, Manuseri Paay, Folbe Tomar Sorbo Tirther Fol!” by Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya, performed by the composer and Dohar, and “Heartbeat” by Xavier Boyer and Pedro Resende, performed by their group, Tahiti 80.

The quiz will be back on Saturday, 7 January. Be sure and tune in!

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe