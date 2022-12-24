This week you’ll be treated to a story: “The Gift of the Magi” by O. Henry, read by Julie Harris. There’s Christmas music too, so click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Advertising

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday. This week, you’ll hear a special Christmas program, so tune in!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “I’m Dreaming of a White Christmas” by Irving Berlin, sung by The Drifters, and the traditional carol “God Rest Ye Merry, Gentlemen”, sung by Nat King Cole. The story “The Gift of the Magi” by O. Henry was read by Julie Harris.

Next week there’s a Music in the Kitchen show for you – music requested by you, the listeners. Be sure and tune in!

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe