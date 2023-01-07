This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the mascot chosen for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. There’s the bonus question and the “Listeners Corner” with Michael Fitzpatrick, listener news, and “Music from Erwan”. All that, and the new quiz question, too, so click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

This week’s quiz: On 19 November, I asked you a question about the mascot for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The committee had just announced their decision, which is a … hat.

A stuffed animal hat. A toy hat. But not just any hat, a very important hat to the French, a hat which to them embodies French democratic values. It’s called a Phrygian cap and was the cap the women wore when they marched to Versailles calling for a reduction in the price of bread … pretty much the beginning of the French Revolution, as you know.

You were to re-read our article “Made-in-China 'Phryges' toys are surprise mascots for Paris Olympics 2024”, and send in the answer to this question: how many of the Phryges toys do the Paris 2024 organizers hope to sell by the start of the games?

The answer is: Two million

In addition to the quiz question, there was the bonus question: “When in your life were you a leader?”

The winners are: RFI Listeners Club member Kashif Khalil from Faisalabad, Pakistan, who is also the winner of this week’s bonus question.

Today’s winners also include Ferhat Bezazel, the president of the RFI Butterflies Club Ain Kechera in West Skikda, Algeria; Uzma Khan, who’s a member of the Naz RFI & Internet Fan Club in Faisal Abad, Pakistan, and RFI Listeners Club member Kristopher Arens from Oregon in the US. Last but not least, there’s RFI English listener Mrs. Boby Khanam, who’s a member of the Friends Radio Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Classical Symphony” by Sergei Prokofiev, performed by the Frankfurt Radio Symphony Orchestra conducted by Alondra de la Parra; “Galop Infernal” from Orpheus in the Underworld by Jacques Offenbach; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “The Cakewalk” from Children’s Corner by Claude Debussy, performed by the composer, and “It Ain’t Fair” by Questlove, performed by Bilal and The Roots.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... you must listen to the show to participate. After you’ve listened to the show, re-read Paul Myer’s article “Brazilian president Lula joins the mourners at wake for football icon Pelé” to help you with the answer.

You have until 30 January 2023 to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 4 February podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here.

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or form your own official RFI Club, click here.

