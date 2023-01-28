This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the World Cup winner. There’s info about the Chinese New Year, the bonus question and the “Listeners Corner” with Michael Fitzpatrick, listener news, and “Music from Erwan”. All that, and the new quiz question, too, so click on the “Audio” arrow above and enjoy!

Advertising

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winner's names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

The ePOP video competition is coming up! It starts soon – we’ll have precise information for you in the coming days – but don’t get left behind! Start now!

The ePOP video competition is sponsored by the RFI department “Planète Radio”, whose mission is to give a voice to the voiceless. ePOP focuses on the environment, and how climate change has affected “ordinary” people …you are to create a three-minute video about climate change, the environment, pollution - told by the people it affects. So put on your thinking caps and prepare your subject, so you’re ready to go when the competition opens, which is very soon. And by the way – the prizes are incredibly generous!

To read about past competitions and watch some of the videos from previous years, go to the ePOP website.

It’s time to think about World Radio Day, too – it’s on 13 February, and this year’s theme is “Radio and Peace”. We’ll have a great big WRD celebration on The Sound Kitchen, with your greetings to your fellow radio lovers around the world.

Once you have decided what you want to say, get under a blanket (it makes for better sound) and record your greeting on your phone. Send it to us as an attachment in an e-mail to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Don’t wait until the last minute!

Erwan and I are busy cooking up special shows with your musical requests, so get them in! Send your musical requests to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Tell us why you like the piece of music, too – it makes it more interesting for us all!

Be sure you check out our wonderful podcasts!

In addition to the breaking news articles on our site, with in-depth analysis of current affairs in France and across the globe, we have several podcasts which will leave you hungry for more.

There’s Paris Perspective, Spotlight on France, and of course, The Sound Kitchen. We have an award-winning bilingual series – an old-time radio show, with actors (!) to help you learn French, called Les voisins du 12 bis. And there is the excellent International Report, too.

As you see, sound is still quite present in the RFI English service. Keep checking our website for updates on the latest from our staff of journalists. You never know what we’ll surprise you with!

To listen to our podcasts from your PC, go to our website; you’ll see “Podcasts” on the upper left-hand side of the page. You can either listen directly or subscribe and receive them directly on your mobile phone.

To listen to our podcasts from your mobile phone, slide through the tabs just under the lead article (the first tab is “Headline News”) until you see “Podcasts”, and choose your show.

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is english.service@rfi.fr If you would like to donate stamps and postcards, feel free! Our address is listed below.

Another idea for your students: Br. Gerald Muller, my beloved music teacher from St Edward’s University in Austin, Texas, has been writing books for young adults in his retirement – and they are free! There is a volume of biographies of painters and musicians called Gentle Giants, and an excellent biography of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., too. They are also a good way to help you improve your English - that’s how I worked on my French, reading books which were meant for young readers – and I guarantee you, it’s a good method for improving your language skills. To get Br. Gerald’s free books, click here.

Independent RFI English Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department in all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me (thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr) when you write to her so that I know what is going on, too. N.B.: You do not need to send her your quiz answers! Email overload!

And don’t forget, there is a Facebook page just for you, the independent RFI English Clubs. Only members of RFI English Clubs can belong to this group page, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven’t yet asked to join the group, and you are a member of an independent, officially recognized RFI English club, go to the Facebook link above, and fill out the questionnaire !!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

There’s a Facebook page for members of the general RFI Listeners Club too. Just click on the link and fill out the questionnaire, and you can connect with your fellow Club members around the world. Be sure you include your RFI Listeners Club membership number (most of them begin with an A, followed by a number) in the questionnaire, or I will have to click “Decline”, which I don’t like to do!

We have a new RFI Listeners Club member to welcome: Muhammad Usama from District Muzaffargarh, Punjab, Pakistan.

Welcome, Muhammad! So glad you have joined us! Be sure you join the RFI Listeners Club Facebook page!

You too can be a member of the RFI Listeners Club – just write to me at english.service@rfi.fr and tell me you want to join, and I’ll send you a membership number. It’s that easy. When you win a Sound Kitchen quiz as an RFI Listeners Club member, you receive a premium prize, AND, you can join our Facebook page, the RFI Listeners Club page. You must ask to join the group, and you must furnish your RFI Listeners Club membership number. I’ll approve you, and off you go!

This week’s quiz: On 17 December, looking forward to the final match of the 2022 World Cup, you were to send in the name of the team that won as well as the final score.

The answer is: Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties.

In addition to the quiz question, there was the bonus question: “What motivates you?”

Do you have a bonus question idea? Send it to us!

The winners are: Sultan Mahmud Sarker, who’s the president of the Shetu RFI Listeners Club in Naogaon, Bangladesh.

Congratulations Sultan!

Also on the list of lucky winners this week are RFI Listeners Club members Zenon Teles, the president of the Christian – Marxist – Leninist - Maoist Association of Listening DX-ers in Goa, India; Ranjit Darnal from Gandaki, Nepal; Liu Wei from Guang Dong Province in China, and Muhammad Nasyr from Katsina State, Nigeria.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Hong Kong Orchestral Manoeuvres for Chinese New Year” by Ng King Pan, performed by the Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra conducted by Yang Huichang; “Shepherds' Dance” from Amahl and The Night Visitors by Gian Carlo Menotti, performed by the NBC Opera Theatre Orchestra conducted by Thomas Schippers; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “The Cakewalk” from Children’s Corner by Claude Debussy, performed by the composer, and “Love for Sale” by Cole Porter, performed by Joy Brown, Abdias Armenteros, and the Emmet Cohen trio.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... you must listen to the show to participate. After you’ve listened to the show, re-read our article “Sierra Leone passes gender law reserving 30 percent of jobs for women” to help you with the answer.

You have until 20 February 2023 to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 25 February podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here.

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or form your own official RFI Club, click here.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe