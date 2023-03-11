This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about the summit in Paris on Lebanon. There’s the “Listeners Corner” with Michael Fitzpatrick, “Music from Erwan”, and a call to submit essays to The Sound Kitchen essay contests. All that, and the new quiz question, too, so click on the “Play” button above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winner's names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

The ePOP video competition is open! The deadline for entries is 20 April – but don’t put it off! Start now!

The ePOP video competition is sponsored by the RFI department “Planète Radio”, whose mission is to give a voice to the voiceless. ePOP focuses on the environment, and how climate change has affected “ordinary” people … you create a three-minute video about climate change, the environment, pollution – told by the people it affects. So put on your thinking caps and get to work ... and by the way, the prizes are incredibly generous!

To read the ePOP entry guidelines – as well as watch videos from previous years – go to the ePOP website.

Erwan and I are busy cooking up special shows with your musical requests, so get them in! Send your musical requests to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Tell us why you like the piece of music, too – it makes it more interesting for us all!

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know.

Another idea for your students: Br. Gerald Muller, my beloved music teacher from St Edward's University in Austin, Texas, has been writing books for young adults in his retirement – and they are free! There is a volume of biographies of painters and musicians called Gentle Giants, and an excellent biography of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., too.

Independent RFI English Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department in all your RFI Club correspondence.

And don't forget, there is a Facebook page just for you, the independent RFI English Clubs.

There's a Facebook page for members of the general RFI Listeners Club too.

We have a new RFI Listeners Club member to welcome: Aynal Hoque from Natore, Bangladesh.

Welcome, Aynal! So glad you have joined us! Be sure you join the RFI Listeners Club Facebook page!

You too can be a member of the RFI Listeners Club – just write to me at english.service@rfi.fr and tell me you want to join, and I'll send you a membership number.

This week’s quiz: On 11 February, I asked you a question about an article written by RFI English journalist Michael Fitzpatrick: “Paris summit in effort to lift Lebanon out of political paralysis”. That week in Paris, representatives from several countries met to discuss how to help Lebanon get back on its feet – the country has been without a president since October.

You were to re-read Michael’s article and send in the answer to this question: representatives of which countries were in Paris to discuss solutions for how to help Lebanon out of its current political crisis?

The answer is, to quote Michael: “The Paris gathering is to be attended by representatives from France, the United States, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt.”

In addition to the quiz question, there was the bonus question, suggested by listener Liton Rahaman from Naogaon, Bangladesh: “What did you feel when you received your very first paycheck?”

Do you have a bonus question idea? Send it to us!

The winners are: RFI Listeners Club member Vladimir Gudzenko from Moskovskaya oblast in Russia. Vladimir is also the winner of this week’s bonus question: “How did you feel when you received your first paycheck?”

Congratulations, Vladimir!

Also on the list of lucky winners this week are Ferhat Bezazel, the president of the RFI Butterflies Club Ain Kechera in West Skikda, Algeria; RFI Listeners Club members Jean-Maurice Devault from Montreal, Canada and Md. Junaid from Odisha, India. Last but not least, RFI English listener Nasir Aziz from Sheikhupura, Pakistan.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Gone with the Wind” by Allie Wrubel and Herb Magidson, performed by the Wes Montgomery Quartet; the traditional Lebanese “Amaken”, performed by the Andre Hajj Ensemble; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “The Cakewalk” from Children’s Corner by Claude Debussy performed by the composer, and “Yes or No” by Wayne Shorter, performed by the Wayne Shorter Quartet.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... you must listen to the show to participate. After you’ve listened to the show, re-read our article “Tunisian thriller ‘Ashkal’ snags top gong at Africa's Fespaco film fest” to help you with the answer.

You have until 3 April to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 15 April podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone.

