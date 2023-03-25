This week on The Sound Kitchen you’ll hear the answer to the question about transportation-caused CO2 emissions across the European Union. There’s the “Listeners Corner” with Michael Fitzpatrick, “Music from Erwan”, and a new poem written and read by listener Ibironke Oyewole from Lagos, Nigeria. All that, and the new quiz question, too, so click on the “Play” button above and enjoy!

Hello everyone! Welcome to The Sound Kitchen weekly podcast, published every Saturday – here on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts. You’ll hear the winner's names announced and the week’s quiz question, along with all the other ingredients you’ve grown accustomed to: your letters and essays, “On This Day”, quirky facts and news, interviews, and great music … so be sure and listen every week.

The ePOP video competition is open! The deadline for entries is 20 April – but don’t put it off! Start now!

The ePOP video competition is sponsored by the RFI department “Planète Radio”, whose mission is to give a voice to the voiceless. ePOP focuses on the environment, and how climate change has affected “ordinary” people … you create a three-minute video about climate change, the environment, pollution – told by the people it affects. So put on your thinking caps and get to work ... and by the way, the prizes are incredibly generous!

To read the ePOP entry guidelines – as well as watch videos from previous years – go to the ePOP website.

Erwan and I are busy cooking up special shows with your musical requests, so get them in! Send your musical requests to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr Tell us why you like the piece of music, too – it makes it more interesting for us all!

Teachers, take note! I save postcards and stamps from all over the world to send to you for your students. If you would like stamps and postcards for your students, just write and let me know. The address is english.service@rfi.fr If you would like to donate stamps and postcards, feel free!

Another idea for your students: Br. Gerald Muller, my beloved music teacher from St Edward's University in Austin, Texas, has been writing books for young adults in his retirement – and they are free! There is a volume of biographies of painters and musicians called Gentle Giants, and an excellent biography of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., too. They are also a good way to help you improve your English - that's how I worked on my French, reading books which were meant for young readers – and I guarantee you, it's a good method for improving your language skills.

Independent RFI English Clubs: Be sure to always include Audrey Iattoni (audrey.iattoni@rfi.fr) from our Listener Relations department in all your RFI Club correspondence. Remember to copy me (thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr) when you write to her so that I know what is going on, too. N.B.: You do not need to send her your quiz answers! Email overload!

And don’t forget, there is a Facebook page just for you, the independent RFI English Clubs. Only members of RFI English Clubs can belong to this group page, so when you apply to join, be sure you include the name of your RFI Club and your membership number. Everyone can look at it, but only members of the group can post on it. If you haven’t yet asked to join the group, and you are a member of an independent, officially recognized RFI English club, go to the Facebook link above, and fill out the questionnaire !!!!! (if you do not answer the questions, I click “decline”).

There’s a Facebook page for members of the general RFI Listeners Club too. Just click on the link and fill out the questionnaire, and you can connect with your fellow Club members around the world. Be sure you include your RFI Listeners Club membership number (most of them begin with an A, followed by a number) in the questionnaire, or I will have to click “Decline”, which I don’t like to do!

This week’s quiz: On 18 February, I asked you an environmental question … that week, the European Parliament approved a ban on new sales of carbon-emitting petrol and diesel cars, to be in place by 2035.

You were to re-read our article “EU to ban fossil fuel car sales by 2035, slash truck and bus emissions”, and send in your answer to this question: what is the percentage of CO2 that cars are responsible for today, across the EU?

The answer is, to quote our article: “Cars currently account for about 15 percent of all CO2 emissions in the EU, while transportation overall accounts for around a quarter.”

In addition to the quiz question, there was the bonus question, suggested by Saleem Akhtar Chadhar, the president of the RFI Seven Stars Radio Listeners Club in District Chiniot, Pakistan: “What do you love to drink every day, and if you don’t, it seems as if your day is just not quite right?”

Do you have a bonus question idea? Send it to us!

The winners are: RFI Listeners Club member Ralf Urbanczyk from Eisleben, Germany. Ralf is also the winner of this week’s bonus question.

Congratulations, Ralf!

Also on the list of lucky winners this week are Nitu Biswas, who’s a member of the very active RFI Pariwar Bandhu SWL Club in Chhattisgarh, India; RFI Listeners Club member Tanima Tanne from Narayanganj, Bangladesh, and last but not least, RFI English listeners Kumar Sankar Adhikary from West Bengal, India, and Abdol Bari from Naogaon, Bangladesh.

Congratulations winners!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s programme: “Milonga del Angel” by Astor Piazzolla, performed by Daniel Saenz, cello, and Michael Zuraw, piano; “The Window” by Avishai Cohen, performed by the Avishai Cohen Trio; “The Flight of the Bumblebee” by Nicolai Rimsky-Korsakov; “The Cakewalk” from Children’s Corner by Claude Debussy performed by the composer, and “Time for Livin'” by Sylvester Stewart, performed by Sly and the Family Stone.

Do you have a musical request? Send it to thesoundkitchen@rfi.fr

This week’s question ... you must listen to the show to participate. After you’ve listened to the show, re-read Ryan Truscott’s article “Sparrow-sized bat confirmed as Mozambique’s newest mammal” to help you with the answer.

You have until 17 April to enter this week's quiz; the winners will be announced on the 22 April podcast. When you enter, be sure you send your postal address with your answer, and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

Send your answers to:

english.service@rfi.fr

or

Susan Owensby

RFI – The Sound Kitchen

80, rue Camille Desmoulins

92130 Issy-les-Moulineaux

France

or

By text … You can also send your quiz answers to The Sound Kitchen mobile phone. Dial your country’s international access code, or “ + ”, then 33 6 31 12 96 82. Don’t forget to include your mailing address in your text – and if you have one, your RFI Listeners Club membership number.

To find out how you can win a special Sound Kitchen prize, click here.

To find out how you can become a member of the RFI Listeners Club, or form your own official RFI Club, click here.

