This week on The Sound Kitchen, you’ll hear music written and performed by the Women in Jazz South Florida collective – a program that originally aired 23 October 2021. Just click on the “Play” button above and enjoy!

Here’s the music you heard on this week’s program: “Bye Bye to the Blues” by Gustav Czik and Joan Cartwright, sung by Joan Cartwright; “Seabound” by Sunnie Paxson, played by Sunnie Paxson on the piano with her ensemble; “Differences” by Afrikkanitha, with Afrikkanitha, vocals, and her ensemble; “Move on Down the Line” by Gustav Czik and Joan Faulkner, sung by Joan Faulkner with her ensemble; “Narayana Buena Vista Social Club” by Radha Botofasina, performed by the composer; “Don’t Stop Givin’ Love” by Mimi Johnson, sung by Mimi Johnson with her ensemble, and “Sweet Return” by Joan Cartwright, performed by the Freddie Hubbard Kool Jazz All-Stars.

The CDs featured on the program can be ordered from the Women in Jazz South Florida website.

The Sound Kitchen will be back next week, 27 May.

