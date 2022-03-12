Pointless? Long losing streaks in sport

Not so fast: Italy's Callum Braley celebrates scoring a try on Saturday but his team was still defeated for a 36th successive time in the Six Nations

Paris (AFP) – Italy fell to a 36th straight loss in the Six Nations on Saturday when they slumped to a 33-22 defeat against Scotland in Rome.

AFP Sport looks at other memorable -- or forgettable -- losing streaks in sport:

FOOTBALL

-- It took 86 attempts but little Andorra finally won an international match in February 2017 when they defeated fellow hapless minnows San Marino 2-0. It was their first win since a 1-0 victory against Macedonia in October 2004 - almost 13 years earlier. Victory in the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle was also only their fourth ever.

CRICKET

-- Bangladesh hold the record for most consecutive losses in Tests - 21 from November 2001 until March 2004. It started with an eight-wicket defeat to Zimbabwe at Chattogram and took in 13 innings losses before the rot stopped with a draw against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. The Tigers finally won their first Test in January 2005 when they beat familiar rivals Zimbabwe by 226 runs back at Chattogram. In total, it took Bangladesh four years and two months to register their maiden win.

'Best day of my life': Bangladesh cricketer Habibul Bashar in January 2005 FARJANA K. GODHULY AFP/File

"It is the best day of my life," said skipper Habibul Bashar who made 94 and 55 in the game. "We have been working really hard for this moment, and I give credit to all my team-mates. It's tough when you keep losing."

AMERICAN FOOTBALL

-- Tom Brady leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the 2021 Super Bowl would have been a distant dream for mid-1970s version of the club who endured a run of 26 defeats starting in the 1976 season. It began with a loss to the Houston Oilers as they lost all 14 regular season games. Coach John McKay reportedly said: "Stop by my office tomorrow and pick up some fake noses and moustaches so no one recognises your sorry asses." It got worse. Twelve more successive losses followed in 1977 before a 33-14 win against the New Orleans Saints ended the streak.

BASKETBALL

-- The Philadelphia 76ers had the best Eastern Conference record last year, but it was the fruits of a painstaking rebuild for a franchise that lost 28 games on the bounce across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons. After finishing the previous campaign with 10 straight losses, Philadelphia dropped the first 18 games of the following season before beating the late Kobe Brynat's Los Angeles 103-91. "I'm pleased for the city," Sixers coach Brett Brown said. "We don't want the streak continuing. Obviously, this is a relief on many levels."

