Police make arrest after Man Utd's Greenwood accused of assault

London (AFP) – Manchester police said they had arrested a man on suspicion of rape and assault on Sunday after Manchester United suspended Mason Greenwood following allegations on social media.

"Greater Manchester Police was made aware earlier today (Sunday 30 January) of online social media images and videos posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence," said a statement.

"An investigation was launched and following enquiries we can confirm a man in his 20s has since been arrested on suspicion of rape and assault.

"He remains in custody for questioning.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

Images and allegations were reportedly visible on a woman's Instagram on Sunday morning and were subsequently widely shared across other forms of social media.

They have, however, since been deleted.

United had previously announced that England forward Greenwood, 20, had been suspended from training or playing with the Premier League giants.

"Mason Greenwood will not return to training or play matches until further notice," said a club statement.

In an earlier statement, United said they were aware of the allegations and images on social media, adding: "Manchester United does not condone violence of any kind."

Greenwood has yet to make any public comment.

Under English law, alleged and actual victims of sexual offences cannot be named.

© 2022 AFP