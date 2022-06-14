Polish hammer star Wlodarczyk to miss world championships

Poland's Anita Wlodarczyk won her third Olympic gold medal last year in Tokyo

Warsaw (AFP) – Four-time women's hammer world champion Anita Wlodarczyk will miss next month's edition in Eugene with a thigh problem, told Polish media on Tuesday.

Advertising Read more

The 36-year-old Pole will also miss the European championships in Munich in August.

"My goal is Paris 2024. I'm motivated to do my rehabilitation as well as possible," the world record holder, who has won gold at the last three Olympics, told broadcaster TVN24.

Wlodarczyk suffered a bruise last week while chasing a man who had tried to steal her car.

"A stranger broke into my car," she tweeted. "I stopped him myself and handed him over to the police. Sadly, I paid for it with a muscle contusion...

"After my career is over I may take up MMA. The thief suffered."

Wlodarczyk also missed the last worlds in Doha three years ago to recover from knee surgery.

The world championships in the US get underway on July 15.

© 2022 AFP