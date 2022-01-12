'Power of the Dog,' 'House of Gucci' top SAG nominations

British actor Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated by the US Screen Actors Guild for his role in Jane Campion's gothic Western 'The Power of the Dog'

Los Angeles (AFP) – Jane Campion's gothic Western "The Power of the Dog" and campy true-crime drama "House of Gucci" on Wednesday jointly topped the nominations from Hollywood's Screen Actors Guild -- usually a key indicator in the race to the Oscars.

Advertising Read more

Days after "The Power of the Dog" won the Golden Globe for best drama, the film's stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst and Kodi Smith-McPhee each received nods from the actors' union, tying the film with Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci" on three.

But offering hope to its rivals, Campion's presumed frontrunner failed to land a nomination for best cast -- the top prize at the SAG ceremony on February 27.

"The Power of the Dog," a tale of two feuding brothers in 1920s Montana, first screened at September's prestigious Venice film festival, where Campion won the best director award.

It has since drawn rave reviews, and was released by Netflix with a limited theatrical run.

SAG overlooked widespread mockery of Jared Leto's exuberant Italian accent to nominate him for best supporting actor in "House of Gucci," alongside Lady Gaga and the ensemble cast, which also includes Adam Driver and Al Pacino.

Also nominated for best cast -- the SAG equivalent of the best picture Oscar -- were "Belfast," "CODA," "Don't Look Up" and "King Richard."

Voted for by actors, the SAG awards are seen as a strong indicator of Oscars glory, since actors represent the largest branch of the roughly 10,000 Oscar voters in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The SAG awards will be unveiled in Santa Monica, California exactly one month before the Oscars.

On the television side, SAG handed five nominations apiece to "Succession" and "Ted Lasso."

© 2022 AFP