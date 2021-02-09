Prince Andrew a grandad after daughter Eugenie gives birth

Princess Eugenie (pictured December 2018) gave birth to her first child with husband Jack Brooksbank in attendance at the private Portland Hospital in central London, the palace said

London (AFP)

Britain's Prince Andrew became a grandfather on Tuesday after his youngest daughter Princess Eugenie gave birth to a baby boy, the ninth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II, Buckingham Palace said.

Eugenie, 30, gave birth to her first child just before 0900 GMT, with husband Jack Brooksbank in attendance at the private Portland Hospital in central London, the palace added in a statement.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Duke of York, Sarah, Duchess of York, and Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank have been informed and are delighted with the news," it said. Andrew is the Duke of York and Sarah is his ex-wife.

"Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank wed at a glitzy wedding at Windsor Castle in 2018.

Eugenie, and her elder sister Beatrice -- who married her Italian businessman husband last year -- are 10th and ninth in the line of succession to the British throne respectively.

Their father, Prince Andrew, the queen's second son, has seen his reputation shredded by his association with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted paedophile.

The prince stepped back from frontline royal duties in 2019 after causing outrage in a television interview by defending the friendship.

Epstein, a millionaire US financier, was found dead in prison in 2019 as he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges.

Andrew vehemently denies claims he had sex with a 17-year-old girl procured by him.

