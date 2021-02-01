Prince Harry settles libel claim with UK tabloid

Advertising Read more

London (AFP)

Prince Harry on Monday formally settled a libel claim against the publisher of The Mail On Sunday and MailOnline website over reports he snubbed soldiers after stepping down as a senior royal.

Harry sued Associated Newspapers over reports published in October that he had "not been in touch" with soldiers since his last appearance as an honorary Marine in March.

But the Mail On Sunday printed an apology in December and made a donation to the prince's charity after accepting Harry had in fact contacted the Royal Marines.

Harry, who served in the British Army for 10 years, including in Afghanistan, had been "personally affronted" by the articles, said papers he filed to the High Court in London.

The prince "made repeated and concerted efforts to support the Royal Marines and other members of the armed forces and their families in the past year, even though he was required to step back from formal military roles", said his lawyer Jenny Afia.

Judge Matthew Nicklin heard details of the settlement at a remote hearing on Monday.

Harry's wife Meghan is locked in a legal battle with the same publisher for printing a private letter to her estranged father.

The couple quit frontline royal duties early last year and have waged an increasingly bitter war with the media, particularly the tabloid press.

Harry has brought separate claims against two British tabloids related to alleged phone-hacking.

