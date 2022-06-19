Protestor briefly halts ATP final in Halle

A woman invaded the court during the final at the ATP tournament in Halle on Sunday

Halle Westfalen (Germany) (AFP) – A protestor briefly held up play in the men's ATP final at the Halle tournament Sunday between world number one Daniil Medvedev and Hubert Hurkacz.

The woman wearing a t-shirt bearing the German text "Only Three Years Left" sprinted onto the court before security guards eventually escorted her away.

A similar thing happened at the French Open at the start of the month when a protestor ran onto the court and tied herself to the net in the semi-final between Casper Ruud and Marin Cilic.

