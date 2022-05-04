Puma Imhoff extends Racing 92 deal despite exit reports

Juan Imhoff (L) made the last of his 33 Argentina appearances last July

Paris (AFP) – Argentina winger Juan Imhoff has signed a new deal with Racing 92, the French Top 14 club announced on Wednesday despite reports claiming he would leave at the end of the season.

In December, Canal+ said 33-year-old Imhoff would be let go after 11 seasons in the French capital but his new contract keeps him at the 2016 Top 14 champions until 2024.

He chose against featuring for the Pumas at the 2019 Rugby World Cup due to his club commitments.

Thirteen other players including France hooker Camille Chat, Les Bleus flanker Ibrahim Diallo and Namibia lock Anton Bresler have also extended their stays a well as defence coach Dimitri Szarzewski.

On Sunday, the three-time European Champions Cup runners up host Sale Sharks in the competition's quarter-finals.

