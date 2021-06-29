Quake rattles west Cuba, prompting evacuations but no casualties

Several high-rises in Havana were evacuated as a precaution after a 4.7-magnitude quake struck Tuesday

Havana (Cuba) (AFP)

A tremor hit western Cuba on Tuesday morning, prompting the evacuation of several buildings but with no damage or injuries reported, authorities said.

The quake, which was felt in Havana, saw several high-rises evacuated as a precaution, the emergency service said on Twitter, urging people to "remain calm."

The US Geological Survey reported that a 4.7-magnitude tremor was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles) near Candelaria in the Pinar del Rio province, some 70 kilometers west of Havana.

Cuba's own seismological service said the magnitude was 5.1, adding it was the fourth quake to hit the island this year.

There was "no material damage or injuries," it added.

Rafael Rodriguez, 34, described sitting with a friend in Havana when "the chair started moving, the curtain too. I was so afraid that I exited" the building.

Another inhabitant of the capital, 41-year-old Yoanki Garcia, told AFP said she and others left their building "immediately, running down the stairs."

A major 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the region in January 2020, triggering a brief tsunami alert and forcing evacuations in Havana and Miami, but without any casualties or damage.

