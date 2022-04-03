Racing run in seven tries in Stade Francais rout

Nanterre (France) (AFP) – Racing 92 ran in seven tries to rout Paris rivals Stade Francais 53-20 on Sunday to boost their Top 14 play-off hopes.

It was the first match in a triple-header for the two teams separated by just 10km.

They will meet again next Saturday in the European Champions Cup last 16 first leg followed by the return on April 17.

Racing, who were only 15-13 up at the interval, scored tries through Cedate Gomes Sa, Teddy Thomas (two), Wenceslas Lauret (two), Baptiste Chouzenoux and Juan Imhoff.

"I wasn't worried at half-time, I was annoyed because we left a lot of points out there, they held us up and made it difficult," said Racing coach Laurent Travers.

"The positive thing is that the team did not panic, they kept to the strategy that had been decided, and the second period made us smile."

