Rahm fears for Ryder Cup's future after LIV-PGA fracture

Jon Rahm says his greatest concern from the PGA Tour-LIV Series rift is the impact it could have on the Ryder Cup

Brookline (United States) (AFP) – Defending US Open champion Jon Rahm says the fracture between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf has him fearful for the future of the Ryder Cup.

The 27-year-old Spaniard, who won the US Open title last year at Torrey Pines, practiced Tuesday with Phil Mickelson and Kevin Na, two players to jump to LIV Golf.

World number two Rahm, who won last month at the Mexico Open, says he has no interest in playing in the LIV series, disliking its shotgun starts and 54-hole format.

But Rahm is concerned that players who make the switch, including his compatriot Sergio Garcia, might not be allowed to play in the Ryder Cup.

"The one thing that keeps coming to me out of all this and what can happen, I hope the Ryder Cup doesn't suffer," Rahm said.

"I think the Ryder Cup is the biggest attraction the game of golf has to bring new people in."

Rahm joined Garcia for Europe's 2018 triumph in France and last year's loss at Whistling Straits.

But the LIV Golf line-up includes US 2021 Ryder Cup stars Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau, plus past Cup heroes Patrick Reed and Phil Mickelson and Europeans Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood.

"I hope we don't lose the essence and the aspect that the Ryder Cup is," Rahm said. "That's one of my biggest concerns, to be honest.

"It's an event we all play for free, and it's one of our favorite weeks, win or lose. I think that says a lot about the game and where I wish it would be at.

"Are they going to be able to play Ryder Cup or not, the players that went? In my mind, Sergio, even if he is not breaking 90, he's a no-brainer pick. So what's going to happen?"

That said, Rahm has never talked with Garcia about his choice.

"Not my business," Rahm said. "He has given golf, European Tour and the PGA Tour, 20-25 years of his life. If his decision is to go play and play less events and enjoy, it's his decision. It's not my job to judge."

'Good damn reason'

Rahm can see both sides of the growing rift.

"The PGA Tour has done an amazing job giving us the best platform for us to perform," Rahm said.

"I do see the appeal that other people see towards the LIV Golf. I do see some of the, I'll put this delicately, points or arguments they can make towards why they prefer it.

"I want to play against the best in the world in a format that's been going on for hundreds of years.

"I've always been interested in history and legacy, and right now the PGA Tour has that. My heart is with the PGA Tour."

Rahm says money is less important than facing the world's best.

"I could retire right now with what I've made and live a very happy life," Rahm said. "I play for the love of the game, and I want to play against the best in the world."

