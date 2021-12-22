Rams, Eagles capture NFL contests delayed by Covid-19

Matthew Stafford threw two touchdown passes to rally the Los Angeles Rams over Seattle for an NFL home victory on Tuesday

Los Angeles (AFP) – Philadelphia's Jalen Hurts and Los Angeles Rams star Matthew Stafford sparked their clubs to NFL triumphs on Tuesday in games that were postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks.

Stafford threw two touchdown passes to NFL receptions leader Cooper Kupp to spark the Rams over visiting Seattle 20-10.

"It was one of those you have to slug out," Stafford said. "It was a big win."

Hurts ran for two touchdowns and threw for another while Miles Sanders rushed for 131 yards on 18 carries to spark the host Eagles over Washington 27-17.

"It doesn't matter when we play," Sanders said. "We'll be ready. We come to play."

The Rams improved to 10-4, level with Arizona for the NFC West division lead with three games remaining, while the Eagles improved to 7-7, level with Minnesota and New Orleans for the final NFC wildcard playoff berth.

The Rams and Washington had battled through major Covid-19 outbreaks, but Los Angeles grinded through the setback.

"Proud of the way we battled through some adversity," Stafford said. "I've got a lot of trust in our guys who were still available. Guys we asked to step up and play significant roles did a great job."

Stafford completed 21-of-29 passes for 244 yards while Kupp caught nine for 136 yards, including touchdown passes of 6 and 29 yards after the Seahawks had taken a 10-3 lead.

"He's having a fantastic season," Stafford said of Kupp. "He's a huge part of what we do as a team. I'm just happy I get the chance to play with a guy like that. We're just proud of him."

After the Rams and Seahawks traded first-half field goals, Seattle's Deejay Dallas made a 4-yard touchdown run before Stafford lifted the Rams.

"Every week writes a chapter in the book," Rams coach Sean McVay said. "And these guys are writing something special right now."

'Beating ourselves'

In a cold rain at Philadelphia, Washington quarterback Garrett Gilbert signed off the New England practice squad last week, made his second NFL start with Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen among 22 players sidelined in Covid-19 safety protocols.

A Landon Collins interception set up a 1-yard touchdown leap by Antonio Gibson and a Montez Sweat fumble recovery set up Brian Johnson's 22-yard field goal to give Washington a 10-0 lead after the first quarter.

"We were beating ourselves," Sanders said. "We just had to come back from that."

The Eagles answered on Jake Elliott's 20-yard field goal and Hurts added a 1-yard touchdown dive with 1:29 remaining in the second quarter as Philadelphia equalized 10-10 at halftime.

Hurts scored on another 1-yard run 2:34 into the second half and Elliott made it 20-10 on a 37-yard field goal.

Gilbert responded by marching Washington 69 yards in seven plays with Jaret Patterson's 1-yard run capping the touchdown drive, but Hurts connected with Greg Ward on a 19-yard touchdown pass and Philadelphia forced a Washington turnover on downs to seal the victory.

