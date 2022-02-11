Rams tight end Higbee out of Super Bowl after knee injury

Tyler Higbee has been ruled out of the Los Angeles Rams Super Bowl after failing to recover from a knee injury

Los Angeles (AFP) – Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out of the Super Bowl on Friday after failing to recover from a knee injury.

Higbee has been a key part of the Rams offense this season, with 61 receptions for 560 yards in 15 games.

The 29-year-old had been doubtful for the Super Bowl after spraining knee ligaments in the Rams' NFC Championship game victory over the San Francisco 49ers last month.

Rams tackle Joe Noteboom also joins Higbee on the injured reserve list. Noteboom suffered a chest injury in the divisional round playoff win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Despite the injury setbacks, the Rams were buoyed by the return to fitness of running back Darrell Henderson.

Henderson was activated from injured reserve after recovering from a knee ligament injury in the final weeks of the regular season.

Henderson's return means the Rams backfield will be at full strength for the first time this season.

The 24-year-old rushed for 688 yards and five touchdowns in 12 appearances this season at an average of 4.6 yards per carry.

