Rams veteran Whitworth retiring after 16 years

Los Angeles (AFP) – Veteran Los Angeles Rams tackle Andrew Whitworth announced his retirement on Tuesday, one month after crowning his 16-year NFL career with victory in the Super Bowl.

The 40-year-old offensive lineman, who defied age and injury to help the Rams win a Vince Lombardi Trophy against the Cincinnati Bengals last month, confirmed his decision on Instagram.

"My chapter may have closed on the field, but my story is unfinished. Can't wait for the next one," Whitworth wrote on the social media platform.

"Thank you to everyone who has been part of my journey!"

After spending the first decade of his NFL career in Cincinnati, Whitworth joined the Rams in 2017 as a free agent after the Bengals declined to offer him a new long-term contract.

He went on to become a key part of head coach Sean McVay's set-up, returning last season to help the team to a Super Bowl title despite suffering a serious knee injury in November 2020.

At the Rams' title celebrations last month, Whitworth said he hoped his story would inspire other players.

"Five years ago I was told I was a little too old, and that maybe my time was done," Whitworth said.

"For every single person standing out there who's ever doubted themselves –- bet on yourself because five years later I'm holding this trophy up and I'm 40 years old."

