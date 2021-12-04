Rangers maintain perfect record under Van Bronckhorst

Giovanni van Bronckhorst has won all four games since taking charge of Rangers

Glasgow (AFP) – Giovanni van Bronckhorst enjoyed a comfortable home league debut as Rangers manager with a routine 3-0 win over Dundee on Saturday to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership.

Advertising Read more

Joe Aribo's deflected strike opened the floodgates and only sterling work by Dens Park goalkeeper Adam Legzdins kept the Taysiders in the game.

However, visiting defender Ryan Sweeney put a cross from Aribo into his own goal 10 minutes after the break before Alfredo Morelos added a third 20 minutes from time.

Van Bronckhorst has now won all four games since replacing Steven Gerrard as Rangers boss.

"We were very in control," said the former Dutch captain. "That's what you want when you play at home. We created a lot of chances and didn't give any away."

Celtic can reduce the gap on their Glasgow rivals to four points when they travel to Dundee United on Sunday.

Aberdeen made it back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season as they outgunned St Mirren 4-1 to move into the top six thanks to doubles from Marley Watkins and Christian Ramirez.

Hibs beat Rangers to reach the League Cup final last month, but have now won just one of their last eight league games after a 1-1 draw with Motherwell.

© 2021 AFP