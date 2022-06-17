Rank outsider Peniston's dream run at Queen's ends in quarters

Beaten at last - British rookie Ryan Peniston's run at Queen's came to an with a quarter-final loss to Serbia's Filip Krajinovic

London (AFP) – British rookie Ryan Peniston's remarkable run at Queen's Club came to an end with a quarter-final defeat by Filip Krajinovic on Friday.

Peniston, playing in his first ATP Tour main draw, had already knocked out world number five and French Open finalist Casper Ruud on Tuesday.

And Peniston, a lowly 180 in the rankings prior to this week, looked on course to make it into the last four when he took the first set against the experienced Serbian.

But Wimbledon wildcard Peniston, 26, eventually lost 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Nevertheless the left-hander, who survived cancer as a baby, could console himself with a cheque for £50,000 ($61,000) -- almost double his earnings for the rest of the year.

He will also move up 35 places in the rankings to 145 in the world.

Peniston had already created seven break points in the first set before he finally went 5-4 ahead after Krajinovic dumped a volley into the net.

A forehand winner which clipped the baseline gave Peniston the first set in 47 minutes on a swelteringly hot day in London, with temperatures on centre court touching 33 Celsius (91 Fahrenheit).

Krajinovic, however, kept his cool sufficiently to level the match with the only break of the second set.

He then moved a break ahead at 3-2 in the third. Peniston levelled only to lose serve to love before his overhit forehand gave Krajinovic, the world number 48, the match.

"That was really tough," said Krajinovic. "The conditions were hot, windy. He played really well and for a set and a half he was the better player.

"But I started to play more aggressively and he made some mistakes, and I'm very happy to be in my first semi-final on grass.

"But he (Peniston) is going to be a very good player, I wish him all the best."

