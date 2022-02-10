Ritchie out of Six Nations as Scotland name team for Wales clash

Edinburgh (AFP) – Scotland flanker Jamie Ritchie has been ruled out of the rest of the Six Nations with a hamstring injury, rugby chiefs announced Thursday.

Advertising Read more

The 25-year-old went off in the second half of last weekend's opening 20-17 victory over England and the Scottish Rugby Union have confirmed he will miss the rest of the campaign.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend has made five changes to the side that started the Calcutta Cup victory at Murrayfield, with Ritchie replaced by Exeter's Sam Skinner for Saturday's match away to Wales in Cardiff.

The former Scotland international has also decided to field a completely revamped front row at the Principality Stadium, with Edinburgh's Pierre Schoeman and WP Nel starting alongside hooker Stuart McInally.

Glasgow's Sione Tuipulotu comes in to make his third Scotland appearance at inside centre.

Scotland beat Wales in Llanelli two years ago in a match played behind closed doors because of the coronavirus pandemic but they have not won in Cardiff for 20 years.

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg (capt); Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ali Price; Matt Fagerson; Hamish Watson, Sam Skinner; Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray; WP Nel, Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: George Turner, Rory Sutherland, Zander Fagerson, Magnus Bradbury, Rory Darge, Ben White, Blair Kinghorn, Cameron Redpath

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

© 2022 AFP