Rodgers eyes Niners revenge, Henry set for Titans return

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers is hoping to break his playoff jinx against the San Francisco 49ers

Los Angeles (AFP) – Aaron Rodgers embarks on his latest quest for a second Super Bowl ring on Saturday as the Green Bay Packers open their NFL playoff campaign seeking revenge over the resurgent San Francisco 49ers.

After earning an extra week's rest as NFC top seeds, Rodgers and the Packers enter the postseason brimming with confidence as they prepare to host the 49ers at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

For Rodgers, who grew up a 49ers fan in Northern California, it is another opportunity to remind San Francisco of what might have been had the franchise not snubbed him in the 2005 Draft.

Instead, the 49ers opted for Alex Smith, and Rodgers ended up in Green Bay.

When asked at the time how disappointed he was at not being drafted by the 49ers, Rodgers responded with a reply that has passed into NFL folklore.

"Not as disappointed as the 49ers will be that they didn't draft me," the quarterback said.

In the playoffs at least, Rodgers has been unable to live up to that bold 2005 declaration. In three previous postseason meetings with the 49ers, Rodgers has finished on the losing side.

Saturday's clash at Lambeau offers Rodgers arguably his best chance to end that losing streak in what is a record-tying ninth postseason meeting between the two NFC rivals.

Rodgers insists that the rivalry between the franchises does not give him added motivation.

"Motivation comes from within," he said this week. "I already have enough motivation. Inspiration? I did watch this rivalry growing up.

"I understand the history of this rivalry, the history of us against them. But these are two different teams."

The 49ers, who routed Rodgers and the Packers 37-20 in the NFC Championship game two years ago to reach the Super Bowl, meanwhile are happy in the role of underdogs as they hit the road once again.

Bad blood?

San Francisco sealed their place in the playoffs with a roller coaster victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the final game of the regular season, before silencing the Dallas Cowboys last weekend with victory in Arlington.

Had last year's offseason panned out differently, Niners coach Kyle Shanahan might well have been prepping Rodgers as his quarterback this postseason.

San Francisco enquired about Rodgers' availability after the quarterback indicated last year he wanted to be traded -- but were swiftly rebuffed.

Shanahan, a friend of Packers coach Matt LaFleur, insists there is no lingering bad blood over that approach. Shanahan and LaFleur exchanged a brief handshake earlier this season after the Packers won a last-gasp victory over the 49ers in week three at Levi's Stadium.

"I was pissed after that game because of how that game ended," Shanahan said.

"But we're good. I talk to Matt a lot. I've been really happy for him. But that stops this week."

After an uncertain start to the season, the 49ers finished strongly, going 8-2 in their last 10 games.

Whether the sixth-seeded 49ers can pull off another surprise may come down to the fitness of defensive linch pins Nick Bosa and Fred Warner. Both players limped out of last week's win over Dallas, but are expected to recover for Saturday.

Saturday's other divisional round game, sees the top-seeded Tennessee Titans take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC.

The game could mark the return of Titans powerhouse running back Derrick Henry, who has not played since suffering a fractured foot during the Titans' overtime win over the Indianapolis Colts in October.

Henry took part in padded practice sessions on Tuesday, and later reported he "felt great".

"I just wanted to get some pads on," Henry said. "Haven't had them on in a while and got some contact going."

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is expected to delay a decision on Henry's availability until Friday.

