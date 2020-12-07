Romania's president grapples with Socialist upset

An Orthodox nun casts her ballots at a polling station in Pasarea, southern Romania, during the parliamentary elections on Sunday 2020. The ruling pro-European liberals have drawn fire for their handling of the novel coronavirus and economic crisis

Bucharest (AFP)

Romania's left-wing opposition Social Democrats (PSD) came a surprise first in parliamentary elections, results showed Monday, turning attention to how President Klaus Iohannis will navigate the result.

Iohannis, a longtime foe of the PSD, now has the tricky job of judging which party will be most likely to form a stable government.

The president had campaigned for the governing liberal PNL party which came in second on 25.5 percent compared to the PSD's 30 percent, according to results based on 95 percent of the votes counted.

The PSD has dominated Romanian politics since the collapse of communism but its last spell in government was overshadowed by street protests and clashes with the European Union and Iohannis over judicial reforms.

The PNL had campaigned on a modernising, pro-European platform and had been ahead in pre-election opinion polls.

However, it seems to have paid the price for its controversial handling of the coronavirus pandemic and attendant economic crisis.

The PNL will still have the best chance of finding allies among the smaller parties to build a majority in parliament.

It is expected to work with the centre-right USR Plus alliance, which won 15.5 percent, as well as the UDMR party representing the Hungarian minority, which won six percent.

Romania is one of the EU's poorest countries, and four million of its citizens have left in recent years to seek better lives elsewhere, in particular in western EU member states.

While overall turnout was at a record low for a parliamentary election, many more expatriate Romanians turned out than in the last such election in 2016.

Once their votes are counted on Monday, USR-Plus is expected to benefit.

- 'Fragile majority' -

However, it will not all be plain sailing for a PNL-led government.

"The majority which will no doubt be formed around the PNL will be extremely fragile," political scientist Adrian Taranu told AFP, adding that the "liberals will have trouble managing the alliance over the long-term".

He cited as an example the fact that USR-Plus is more radical in its suggestions for anti-corruption measures than the PNL or UDMR.

Taranu even raised the possibility that the PNL would have to co-operate with the Social Democrats on certain laws if tensions between the PNL and its allies boil over.

The only other party to make it into parliament will be the nationalist AUR, close to the country's Orthodox Church.

After leading an anti-EU campaign which also featured coronavirus-related conspiracy theories and opposition to mask-wearing and lockdowns, AUR finished with 8.8 percent but is likely to be shunned by other parties.

According to Taranu, the PSD would be well within its rights to put forward a candidate for prime minister "even if they have no chance of forming a majority".

"They will do it so that they can put Iohannis in an awkward position," says Taranu.

Under the constitution Iohannis has to convene talks among political parties to see which of them is best able to command a majority among parliament's 465 MPs and senators.

After three years where he clashed repeatedly with three successive PSD governmnents, Iohannis said he does not want the party to return to office during his current term, which ends in 2024.

Further weakened by several scandals and the jailing of its ex-leader Liviu Dragnea on corruption charges, the PSD was removed from office in a no-confidence vote at end of 2019.

