801 not out: Cristiano Ronaldo has scored 801 career goals for club and country

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo took his tally of career goals to 801 as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner struck twice for Manchester United against Arsenal on Thursday.

Ronaldo's return has been pinpointed as one of the reasons for United's decline this season as they have struggled to find the right balance with the Portuguese up front.

However, the 36-year-old has now scored 12 goals in 17 appearances since returning to the club where he first made his name as a world star.

His double against the Gunners took his tally across two spells at United to 130.

Ronaldo also scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, 101 at Juventus, five for Sporting Lisbon and is the record goalscorer in international football with 115 for Portugal.

