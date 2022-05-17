Roofe gives Rangers cover for Europa League final

Rangers will have Kemar Roofe fit for the Europa League final

Seville (Spain) (AFP) – Rangers will have striker Kemar Roofe fit for Wednesday's Europa League final in a major boost for the Scottish side's hopes of a first European trophy in 50 years.

Advertising Read more

Roofe has not played since helping Rangers beat Celtic in the Scottish Cup semi-finals on April 17, after picking up a knee injury.

The Jamaican international returned to full training earlier this week and is fit for selection.

"Kemar is available. He trained for the first time with us yesterday. He had individual training before that and he will be training later," . Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst confirmed at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"He will be in the squad and if I want to use him he is available."

Roofe has scored 16 times this season and hit the extra-time goal that took Rangers past Braga in the quarter-finals.

With top goalscorer Alfredo Morelos out for the season with a thigh injury, Rangers have started both legs of their semi-final win over RB Leipzig without a natural striker.

"Of course it's a boost for us," added Van Bronckhorst. "When he got injured a couple of weeks ago, he was in a good spell, very important for the team.

"I'm happy that he is back because he was working hard to be ready for the Leipzig game.

"He didn't make it so we just extended it for him for the final. He is here and he is ready to play his part."

Rangers also shocked Borussia Dortmund on their road to Seville with a 6-4 aggregate win in the last 32.

Frankfurt finished well below Dortmund and Leipzig in the Bundesliga.

But Oliver Glasner's men have saved their best form for Europe this season, beating the likes of Barcelona and West Ham during an unbeaten campaign so far.

"Their overall performances in Europe have been fantastic," said Van Bronckhorst.

"They are a good team. They are physically strong, they have pace up front, they are really good defending.

"It's going to be a really exciting final."

© 2022 AFP