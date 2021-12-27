Rough weather batters Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Black Jack competing at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Sydney (AFP) – Treacherous conditions have pummelled the annual Sydney to Hobart yacht race, forcing dozens of withdrawals as Black Jack led a tight battle for line honours.

Advertising Read more

Sunday's starting fleet of 88 yachts for one of the world's toughest ocean events was cut down to 59 by Monday afternoon, as competitors peeled off after suffering damage or minor injuries to crew.

A close scrap for line honours was being fought out at the front of the pack between super maxis Black Jack, SHK Scallywag, LawConnect and the slightly shorter 80-foot (24m) Stefan Racing.

Black Jack, skippered by Mark Bradford, was race leader as they headed into the Bass Strait.

"Last night wasn't too bad, the breeze got up a bit and it was pretty wet for a while. We managed to get through," Ty Oxley, captain of LawConnect, said.

Crowds had turned out to watch the boats race out of Sydney Harbour on Boxing Day after Covid-19 forced the blue-water classic's suspension in 2020.

But the pandemic continued to cause problems. Before the start, four yachts were forced to retire, leaving 88 entrants at the starting line including 17 two-handed crafts, which are allowed to take part for the first time.

It was a sharp reduction from the 157 boats that set out in 2019.

In a dramatic start to this year's race, a major technical problem cost the 100-foot SHK Scallywag prime position to LawConnect after leading out of the heads.

Numerous withdrawals followed, as southerly winds -- which reached 30 knots overnight -- whittled the competition down.

Weather is a critical factor in the 628-nautical-mile (1,200-km) race down Australia's east coast to the Tasmanian capital.

Six men died, five boats sank and 55 sailors were rescued during the 1998 spectacle when a deep depression exploded over the fleet in the Bass Strait.

The latest weather update predicted south to southeasterly winds to ease on Monday evening in the Strait and onto Tasmania's coast.

Depending on the weather, the fastest super maxis are expected to arrive in Hobart at some point on Tuesday.

Though the first yacht to reach the finishing line grabs most public attention, the main prize for sailors is regarded as the handicap honours, which take account of the size of the yachts.

© 2021 AFP